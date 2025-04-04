Suriname Must Listen To And Act Upon The Concerns Of People Of African Descent, Say UN Experts

Geneva, 2 April 2025

UN experts* today urged the Government of Suriname to address structural discrimination and underlying forms of racism rooted in the legacies of enslavement of people of African descent and colonialism.

“Suriname has the opportunity to make a decisive break with the legacies of enslavement that permeate its society and inhibit the largest population group – people of African descent, especially Maroon communities – from fully enjoying their rights on an equal footing with others,” said the Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent, in a statement following a 10-day visit to the country.

“Suriname should acknowledge and take measures the current situation of people of African descent in a open, transparent and inclusive manner in order to build a society without discrimination and exclusion,” the experts said. “Structural racial discrimination has left most people of African descent with a feeling of not fully belonging to the Surinamese society. People of African descent lag behind in most socio-economic indicators despite being the largest population group.”

Suriname has adopted some legal provisions against racial discrimination, notably in the Constitution and the Penal Code. It has also set up a Constitutional Court and established a Human Rights Commission at the National Assembly, which can hold hearings and consultations and receive complaints from groups - an additional forum where people of African descent can express their concerns.

The experts stressed that more should be done to effectively transform the daily lives of people of African descent by alleviating poverty, ensuring their rights to education, housing, employment, health care, access to basic services, facilities and infrastructure. Suriname should guarantee the rights to participation in political and public affairs, meaningful consultation in decision-making processes affecting their rights, adequate representation, and guarantees of land rights.

The experts heard testimonies from women, youth and human rights defenders of African descent, especially Maroon communities and their leaders.

“Regions inhabited by people of African descent live are less developed, leaving a sense of being neglected by the Government” they said.

“The limits placed on the participation of Surinamese of African descent in the economic sectors are considerable and should be dismantled in the best interest of all Surinamese”, the experts added.

The testimonies detailed persistent stereotypes and derogatory language, poor quality of education and limited access to adequate health care and social housing, inadequate water and sanitation services, lack of employment opportunities and very limited State support for income-generating activities, especially for women. In addition, obstacles to access credit, land dispossession, reduced State investment in facilities, early pregnancies, illegal mining and pollution of the environment and natural resources results in high levels of dissatisfaction of people of African descent. The experts noted that these issues have led to mistrust and scepticism towards State and local authorities despite repeated promises, for failing to protect them and guarantee their rights.

“We are proud to be Maroons,” said a woman of African descent in her discussions with the experts. “We, Black people, can work hard and contribute to the wealth of this country. But we receive no State support,” said another.

The experts regretted the lack of available data disaggregated notably by race or ethnic origin to assess the extent to which people of African descent enjoy their rights and urged Suriname to collect, publish and use such data.

The Working Group called on Suriname to fully comply with and implement the commitments of the Second International Decade of people of African descent 2025-2034 and fulfil its obligations under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

The Working Group will present a full report to the Human Rights Council in September 2025.

*The experts:

The Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent was established on 25 April 2002 by the then Commission on Human Rights, following the World Conference against Racism held in Durban in 2001. It is composed of five independent experts: Ms. Bina D’Costa, current Chair-Rapporteur; Ms. Barbara G. Reynolds; Ms. Catherine S. Namakula; Ms. Miriam Ekiudoko and Ms. Isabelle Mamadou.

