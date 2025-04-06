World News In Brief: Cholera Surges Worldwide, DR Congo Update, WHO Leads Global Health Emergency Exercise

4 April 2025

The UN health agency registered almost 810,000 cases and 5,900 deaths from the preventable disease in 2024; that’s about 50 per cent higher than the previous year, according to Dr Philippe Barboza, who leads WHO’s cholera team.

He said the latest reported cases are almost certainly underestimates and that the disease continues to affect countries that were previously cholera-free.

Funding cuts

Recent cuts to international aid funding are also hindering the response, Dr Barboza said, giving the example of how in the previous two years, a donation of $6 million would have allowed WHO to fully control any outbreak occurring in either Malawi or Zambia.

“But this amount of money is not available. So, this is a very major concern…outbreaks are getting worse and worse, deadlier and deadlier, but the funds are getting smaller and smaller.”

WHO data indicates that for the first time in 10 years, Namibia reported infections this year, while Kenya, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe are also experiencing a resurgence.

Angola has also reported nearly 10,000 cholera infections so far during 2025 and 380 people have died from the disease up to the end of March.

Its capital city Luanda has been badly affected. In the past 28 days, the country reported almost 3,500 cases – making up 56 per cent of all the cases across Africa.

Conflict, mass displacement, natural disasters and climate change have intensified outbreaks, particularly in rural and flood-affected areas, with poor infrastructure and limited access to healthcare.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. In September, production of cholera vaccines reached record levels, with the highest number of doses since 2013.

“We also need to increase funding to support the response effort,” Dr. Barboza said.

Situation remains critical in Eastern DR Congo, say peacekeepers

The UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, MONUSCO, continues to implement its mandates amidst a still critical security situation in the restive east, said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric on Friday.

While reciprocal attacks between the CODECO and Zaire militias are continuing to target civilians in Ituri, MONUSCO continues to “push for an effective process of local political dialogue and to negotiate the safe release of abducted civilians,” including children.

Regarding the situation in the regional capital Goma which was overrun by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in January, Mr. Dujarric said that “non-essential international staff for the UN are returning to Goma,” although “the protection situation under the M23 occupation remains challenging”.

Mass displacements

On the humanitarian end, renewed hostilities in North Kivu between armed groups in Rutshuru have “triggered the displacement of some 7,500 people,” said Mr. Dujarric.

Local partners have also reported a raid on Mukongola General Referral Hospital by armed elements in the South Kivu province. “They vandalized the maternity ward, the pharmaceutical supplies and injured at least one individual,” he added.

While Mr. Dujarric said that “humanitarian partners [were] working tirelessly to scale up assistance despite the insecurity and the constraints,” UN colleagues on the ground have reported that “ongoing military operations continue to impede humanitarian access.”

“We reiterate our call for immediate, safe and sustained access to all areas,” the UN Spokesperson concluded.

Pandemic control exercise puts WHO emergency system to the test

The World Health Organization (WHO has successfully concluded a two-day exercise simulating the outbreak of a fictional virus spreading across the world – and what it will take to contain it.

Convened by more than 15 countries, 20 regional health agencies, health emergency networks and other partners, “Exercise Polaris” was designed to test a new global coordination mechanism for health emergencies, under the umbrella of the WHO’s Global Health Emergency Corps (GHEC).

“This exercise proves that when countries lead and partners connect, the world is better prepared,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Coordination and collaboration

GHEC’s structure, which emphasises the importance of coordinating the deployment of surge teams and experts – and of enhancing collaboration between countries – “shows that global cooperation is not only possible, it is essential,” said Tedros. “No country can face the next pandemic alone.”

Throughout the simulation, while countries were leading their own response efforts, WHO provided technical guidance and emergency support.

“The Global Health Emergency Corps has evolved into a powerful platform, building on practice, trust and connection,” said Dr Mike Ryan, Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme. “Exercise Polaris showed what is possible when countries operate with urgency and unity supported by well-connected partners.”

