Time Space Existence 2025: A Collective Call To Repair, Regenerate, And Reuse

The next chapter of the biennial architecture exhibition Time Space Existence is set to take place from 10 May to 23 November 2025, with press previews and opening events on 8 and 9 May. Organised by the European Cultural Centre (ECC) across its iconic venues — Palazzo Bembo, Palazzo Mora, and the Marinaressa Gardens –, the seventh edition of the show brings together 207 participants from over 52 countries, reaffirming Venice as a global platform for architectural dialogue and experimentation.

International architects, designers, artists, academics, and researchers are invited to respond to the themes of Repair, Regenerate, and Reuse. Showcasing a diverse range of works spanning disciplines, scales, and cultural contexts, the exhibition addresses some of the most pressing environmental, social, and cultural challenges of our time. United by the idea that architecture has both the responsibility and the power to shape a better future, Time Space Existence highlights the vital role of architects and designers as agents of positive change, leading the way toward more sustainable, inclusive, and regenerative ways of living.

Rachele De Stefano, Head of Architecture at ECC Italy, shares: We all know the built environment plays a huge role in environmental damage. However, it also holds immense potential to become a driving force for positive transformation. This year, we are building on the narrative of our previous edition by encouraging participants to go even further, showcasing projects, ideas, and reflections on how architecture can adopt a regenerative approach. This means prioritising repair and embracing reuse as a fundamental principle of contemporary practice.

Architecture as an Agent of Environmental and Social Repair

This year’s iteration of the show moves beyond merely questioning how to build more sustainably; it seeks to showcase tangible applications, seeing architecture as a force for environmental and social repair. The projects presented go further than theoretical discussions, offering tangible, real-world strategies rooted in adaptive reuse, material innovation, and community-led initiatives. From the transformation of existing structures to projects that reconnect communities with their cultural and ecological heritage, the works on display demonstrate how architecture can actively contribute to healing and regeneration.

Alongside built projects and practical solutions, the exhibition embraces speculative proposals, academic research, and visionary concepts that imagine bold new futures. These contributions challenge conventional boundaries and present architecture as a discipline capable of driving systemic, positive change — fostering dialogue on how we can move towards a more regenerative, equitable, and resilient world. Vuild addresses Japan’s rural population decline and forestry challenges by utilising local resources, as well as environmental issues in urban areas, leveraging digital fabrication. Meanwhile Collectif Carré Noir envisions a fictional utopia where the local reterritorialisation of human practices reshapes territorial planning and social interactions. Presenting a new prototype that could serve as a model for affordable and scalable housing, Holcim is partnering with Pritzker Prize-winner Alejandro Aravena and his Chile-based architectural practice Elemental. The collaboration will combine Elemental’s experience in resilient and affordable housing with Holcim’s advanced sustainable concrete solutions.

Indigenous Knowledge and Community-Based Practices

Several participants draw inspiration from indigenous architectural practices, which inherently prioritise sustainability, resourcefulness, and a deep respect for the natural environment. By blending traditional knowledge with contemporary techniques, these construction methods offer valuable insights for modern architecture, fostering a more harmonious relationship with nature. Blouin Orzes addresses the needs of Inuit communities in the Canadian northern regions, bringing into focus the gap between contemporary and traditional building techniques inherited from a nomadic culture. Through participatory architecture, Lima-based non-profit organisation Semillas is combining architecture and pedagogy to drive social transformation and empower the community in the Amazon forest. Meanwhile Delft University of Technology is exhibiting a film whcih includes a collection of practices, stories, and designs rooted in Indigenous intelligence, offering guidance for how we might design with, rather than against, the complex ecosystems we inhabit.

Nature as Mentor and Material

In the exhibition Nature emerges not only as a source of inspiration but as an active collaborator. Buildings are not seen as isolated entities, but as integral parts of larger ecosystems. Canadian studio Henriquez Partners Architects, in collaboration with ARUP, UNHCR, and Sally Leys, Professor of Biology, draws inspiration from the marine world to present a monumental 3D-printed installation exploring the resilience and adaptability of the nearly extinct ancient sea sponge. Bridging research, collaboration, and real-world engagement, Virginia Tech Honors College and Cloud 9 unveils UnEarthed / Second Nature / PolliNATION, a pavilion designed to restore biodiversity in Venice’s lagoon ecosystem, celebrating the essential role of pollinators. MVRDV, ARUP, and Metadecor present an installation that reacts dynamically to sunlight and shade, creating an ever-shifting dialogue between architecture and the natural environment.

Rethinking Resources, Conservation, and Craftsmanship

The exhibition also showcases how contemporary architects are reclaiming local materials, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage. Mexico-based studio Materia focuses on the conservation and renovation of cultural heritage buildings, seamlessly integrating them into their natural surroundings with deep respect for their historical and environmental context. A interiors presents an immersive installation and film inspired by its recent farmhouse project in the Riyadh desert, where tradition meets modernity through natural materials and local craftsmanship, creating a peaceful space that is both warm and contemporary. Meanwhile, María Isabel Paz reimagines Quito’s urban fragments as intricate visual narratives, crafting hand-knotted rugs that preserve endangered artisanal techniques.

Technology and Circularity

Participants continue to interrogate the evolving relationship between technology, materials, and sustainability. Over the past three years, the University of Calgary's SAPL, in collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects, Fast + Epp, Forest Product Innovation, the Circular Factory, and the Laboratory for Integrative Design, has developed adaptive, mass-customised modular systems designed for disassembly, reuse, and reconfiguration. By integrating local materials and hybrid assemblies, their work advances circular economy principles, redefining sustainable construction. Coburg University uses 'waste timber' from the Franconian Forest to construct a pavilion which seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design to minimise environmental impact. Similarly, GRAS and the Mallorcan brand Huguet explore the potential of recycled terrazzo, crafting modular structures that give waste materials a renewed purpose.

Regenerative Landscapes and Decolonised Futures

Additionally, exhibitors explore how ecological restoration and cultural reclamation intersect to create more sustainable and just environments. In this context landscapes are reimagined as dynamic, self-sustaining systems that heal ecological damage while challenging colonial land practices. Projects like Plantation Futures by recent Harvardrecent graduates Celina Abba and Enrique Cavelier centre around the erased narratives of the enslaved and the nonhuman, questioning colonial narratives around conservation and asking whose heritage is being preserved and why. Pragma, Design & More, Mozses with Roots of Hope imagines a regenerative future for Gaza, mapping its layered history and reconnecting its people to the land through ecological and social repair.

Design for Wellbeing

A deep commitment to human-centered design, inclusivity, and environmental awareness unites several projects in the exhibition. Thomas Jefferson University examines the relationship between health, architecture, and sustainability, advocating for adaptable spaces that promote overall well-being. Similarly, DLR Group’s Tactile interactive installation reimagines environments for neurodivergent individuals, prioritising sensory engagement and accessibility. Meanwhile Adjaye Associates, together with Wish4Life Foundation, introduces a visionary new project for the International Children’s Cancer Research Centre (ICCRC) in Ghana, combining African architectural knowledge, biophilic design, and a strong emphasis on community care. Together, these projects highlight the transformative power of thoughtful design in shaping inclusivity and healthy living spaces, while fostering connection, comfort, and sustainability.

A Living Laboratory for the Future of Architecture

With over 200 voices echoing pressing global issues, Time Space Existence 2025 results in a living laboratory where projects and ideas converge to question, challenge, and reimagine the role of architecture today. The exhibition invites visitors to engage with a broad spectrum of perspectives and reflect on how architecture and design can serve as powerful tools to repair broken systems, regenerate both natural and social environments, and creatively reuse existing resources. Together, these contributions forge a shared vision for a future where architecture is not only sustainable but also equitable, responsible, and inspiring. The European Cultural Centre is proud to provide a platform for these voices, helping to shape a future where architecture plays a transformative role in society.

