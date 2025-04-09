Global: Recorded Executions Highest Since 2015

- Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia responsible for 91% of executions

- States weaponizing death penalty against protesters and ethnic groups

- Rise in drug-related executions in violation of human rights

Global executions hit their highest figure since 2015, as over 1,500 people were executed across 15 countries in 2024, said Amnesty International today as it released its annual report on the global use of the death penalty.

According to the report, Death Sentences and Executions 2024 , 1,518 executions were recorded in 2024 - the highest number since 2015 (at least 1,634) - with the majority in the Middle East. However, for the second year in a row, countries carrying out executions remained at the lowest point on record.

The known totals do not include the thousands of people believed to have been executed in China, which remains the world’s lead executioner, as well as North Korea and Viet Nam which are also believed to resort to the death penalty extensively. Ongoing crises in Palestine (State of) and Syria meant that Amnesty International could not confirm a figure.

Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia were responsible for the overall rise in known executions. In total, the trio accounted for a staggering 1,380 recorded executions. Iraq almost quadrupled its executions (from at least 16 to at least 63) and Saudi Arabia doubled its yearly total (from 172 to at least 345), while Iran executed 119 more individuals than last year (from at least 853 to at least 972) - accounting for 64% of all known executions.

"The death penalty is an abhorrent practice with no place in today’s world. While secrecy continued to shroud scrutiny in some countries that we believe are responsible for thousands of executions, it’s evident that states that retain the death penalty are an isolated minority. With just 15 countries carrying out executions in 2024, the lowest number on record for the second consecutive year, this signals a move away from this cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment," said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.

"Iran, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia were responsible for the sharp spike in deaths last year, carrying out over 91% of known executions, violating human rights and callously taking people’s lives for drug-related and terrorism charges."

The five countries with the highest number of recorded executions in 2024 were China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Yemen.

Authorities weaponizing death penalty

Throughout 2024, Amnesty International witnessed leaders weaponizing the death penalty under the false pretence that it would improve public safety or to instil fear among the population. In the USA, which has experienced a steady upward trend in executions since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, 25 people were executed (against 24 in 2023). Newly elected President Trump repeatedly invoked the death penalty as a tool to protect people " from violent rapists, murderers, and monsters". His dehumanizing remarks promoted a false narrative that the death penalty has a unique deterrent effect on crime.

In some countries in the Middle East region, death sentences were used to silence human rights defenders, dissidents, protesters, political opponents, and ethnic minorities.

"Those who dare challenge authorities have faced the most cruel of punishments, particularly in Iran and Saudi Arabia, with the death penalty used to silence those brave enough to speak out," said Agnès Callamard.

"In 2024, Iran persisted in their use of the death penalty to punish individuals who had challenged the Islamic Republic establishment during the Woman Life Freedom uprising. Last year saw two of those people - including a youth with a mental disability - executed in connection with the uprising following unfair trials and torture-tainted ‘confessions’, proving how far the authorities are willing to go to tighten their grip on power."

Saudi authorities continued to weaponize the death penalty to silence political dissent and punish nationals from the country’s Shi’a minority who supported "anti-government" protests between 2011 and 2013. In August, the authorities executed Abdulmajeed al-Nimr for terrorism-related offences related to joining Al-Qaeda, despite initial court documents referring to his participation in protests.

The Democratic Republic of Congo announced its intention to resume executions while Burkina Faso’s military authorities announced plans to reintroduce the death penalty for ordinary crimes.

Rise in executions for drug-related offences

Over 40% of 2024’s executions were carried out unlawfully for drug-related offences. Under international human rights law and standards, the use of the death penalty must be restricted for the ‘most serious crimes’ - sentencing people to death for drug-related offences does not meet this threshold.

"Drug-related executions were prevalent in China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and, while no confirmation was possible, likely Viet Nam . In many contexts, sentencing people to death for drug-related offences has been found to disproportionately impact those from disadvantaged backgrounds, while it has no proven effect in reducing drug trafficking," said Agnès Callamard.

"Leaders who promote the death penalty for drug-related offences are proposing ineffective and unlawful solutions. States considering introducing capital punishment for drug-related offences, such as the Maldives, Nigeria and Tonga, must be called out and encouraged to put human rights at the centre of their drug policies."

The power of campaigning

Despite a rise in executions, just 15 countries were known to have carried them out - the lowest number on record for the second consecutive year. As of today, 113 countries are fully abolitionist and 145 in total have abolished the death penalty in law or practice.

In 2024, Zimbabwe signed into law a bill that abolished the death penalty for ordinary crimes. For the first time, more than two thirds of all UN member states voted in favour of the tenth General Assembly resolution on a moratorium on the use of the death penalty. Death penalty reforms in Malaysia also led to a reduction by more than 1,000 in the number of people at risk of execution.

Furthermore, the world witnessed the power of campaigning. Hakamada Iwao - who spent nearly five decades on death row in Japan - was acquitted in September 2024. This has continued into 2025. In March, Rocky Myers - a Black man sentenced to death in Alabama despite serious flaws in the proceedings - was granted clemency following calls from his family and legal team, a former juror, local activists and the international community.

"When people prioritize campaigning for an end to the death penalty, it really does work," said Agnès Callamard. "Despite the minority of leaders determined to weaponize the death penalty, the tide is turning. It’s only a matter of time until the world is free from the shadows of the gallows."

