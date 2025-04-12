Pacific Voices Call For Unity, Leadership & Action For Gender Equality At Pacific CEDAW Talanoa

Over two days of rich dialogue and exchange from 7 – 8 April, Pacific governments, civil society, youth, and community leaders came together in a series of thematic sessions, including five talanoa sessions and a consultation on draft General Recommendation No. 41 on gender stereotypes, as part of the Pacific Technical Cooperation Session of the Committee on the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW Committee).

From strengthening women’s political leadership to breaking gender stereotypes and advancing the rights of children, youth, and ensuring inclusion of persons with disabilities, each session spotlighted the lived realities of Pacific peoples, and the bold actions needed to drive gender equality forward.

“Creating pathways for women into leadership positions takes a whole system approach—it takes a whole-of-nation approach,” said Mereseini Rakuita, SPC’s Principal Strategic Lead – Pacific Women and Girls. “Every sector of our economies has a role to play.”

The talanoa on violence against women and girls reaffirmed the region’s commitment to solidarity and collective action. “We need to have solidarity—we can have our differences, but we must stand together,” said Shamima Ali of the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre. “We must support each other, especially when it comes to combating violence against women and girls,” added Livai Sovai from the Government of Nauru.

Youth voices rang clear in the first session, highlighting that CEDAW must be lived and felt in every village, home, and community. “We are not waiting for permission to lead—we are already leading,” said Melissa Bule.

The Consultation on General Recommendation No. 41 explored how gender stereotypes are shaped by cultural and religious norms, and how they have impacted discrimination against women and girls. “It is important to acknowledge the rich culture in the Pacific, and to also recognize the challenges of deeply entrenched stereotypes that continue to affect women in the Pacific,” said Heike Alefsen, the Pacific Regional Representative of OHCHR, as she opened the event.

Hon. Rose Te Hani Brown from the Cook Islands stressed, “Our new policies can’t work if traditional, religious, and government leaders are not on board.” The consultation triggered conversations about the intersectionality of gender stereotypes, including in relation to LGBTQIA+. Participants were encouraged to submit written inputs to help strengthen the content of draft General Recommendation No. 41 as it is being finalised.

Women leaders representing Organisations of Persons with Disabilities shared firsthand experiences of discrimination and accessibility issues across the region. “Young women with disabilities, we are strong, we are resilient, and we can contribute to building the community and the nation,” said Ketia Toakarawa, President of the Kiribati Association for the Deaf.

The session marked a critical step toward amplifying the voices and leadership of women with disabilities in the Pacific and advocating for tangible, rights-based solutions with the voices of persons with disabilities at the centre.

CEDAW Committee Chair Ms. Nahla Haidar shared that the thematic sessions were very useful for the Committee members, as they provided insights from the people of the Pacific on key issues.

“The knowledge of the people on these issues—and their contexts, their constraints, and their expectations from the Committee—has been invaluable. The talanoa sessions were a two-way street, as they also gave the Committee an opportunity to provide information on the Convention to help participants better understand it. We leave with a deeper understanding of the links between culture, religion and human rights—and the critical role of youth and traditional leaders in moving gender equality forward.”

The thematic sessions were also attended by representatives from 15 Pacific Island countries currently in Suva to engage directly with the CEDAW Committee. For many, the sessions provided not just a platform for exchange, but an opportunity for personal and national reflection.

The thematic sessions concluded with a call to action: for inclusive leadership, genuine partnerships, and regionally led, rights-based approaches to gender equality. The Pacific Technical Cooperation Session of the CEDAW Committee continues this week with country exchanges with Tuvalu, Solomon Islands and Fiji taking place from 9 – 11 April, respectively, at the Pacific Islands Forum Drua Conference room in Suva.

