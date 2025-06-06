UN Hails New Era Of Cooperation Over Syria’s Chemical Weapons Stockpile – But Concerns Persist

By Vibhu Mishra

5 June 2025

However, serious concerns remain over potential undeclared stockpiles and more than a decade of incomplete or inconsistent disclosures by Syria, raising doubts about full compliance.

Briefing ambassadors in the Security Council on Wednesday, Izumi Nakamitsu, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, said that recent missions by the international chemical weapons watchdog (OPCW) had made “meaningful progress” toward verifying the full extent of Syria’s suspected arsenal – a process long hindered by lack of access under the previous regime.

Transparent cooperation

Two OPCW deployments took place in March and April, with inspectors visiting a dozen sites in and around Damascus, including key facilities of the Scientific Studies and Research Centre (SSRC) – long believed to be central to Syria’s weapons programme.

During the April visit, samples were collected for laboratory analysis and experts met with newly appointed Syrian officials, including the new Director-General of the SSRC.

“For both deployments, the interim Syrian authorities extended all necessary support for the OPCW team’s activities,” Ms. Nakamitsu said, noting that this included full access to sites and personnel, security escorts and issuance of visas.

“The commitment of the new authorities in Syria to fully and transparently cooperate with the OPCW Technical Secretariat is commendable.”

Challenges remain

Nevertheless, challenges remain.

Of the 26 issues originally flagged by the OPCW regarding Syria’s 2013 chemical weapons declaration, 19 are still unresolved – including potentially undeclared chemical agents and munitions, which remain matters of “serious concern,” according to the watchdog.

Resolution 2118, adopted unanimously by the Security Council following a deadly sarin gas attack in Ghouta, requires Syria to fully declare and destroy all chemical weapons under international supervision.

The Ghouta chemical attack occurred on 21 August 2013, when rockets filled with a nerve agent struck the eastern suburb of Damascus, reportedly killing more than 1,000 people, including hundreds of children. A UN investigation confirmed that sarin gas was used in the attack.

Despite joining the Chemical Weapons Convention that year, the Assad regime – which was toppled last December – made 20 amendments to its initial declaration without satisfying OPCW verification standards.

Difficult road ahead

Ms. Nakamitsu urged Security Council members to unite over the Syria dossier, emphasising that long-term disarmament and non-proliferation there would require additional international support and resources.

“The work ahead will not be easy,” she said, noting the need for training and equipment support to prevent the reemergence of chemical weapons and to enable the national authorities to investigate chemical weapons issues effectively.

“The United Nations stands ready to support and will continue to do our part to uphold the norm against the use of chemical weapons – anywhere, at any time.”

