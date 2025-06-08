Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Comment By UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk On U.S. Imposition Of Sanctions On ICC Judges

Sunday, 8 June 2025, 7:30 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

I am profoundly disturbed by the decision of the Government of the United States of America to sanction judges of the International Criminal Court - specifically four women judges, from Benin, Peru, Slovenia and Uganda - who had been part of rulings in the situations in Afghanistan or in the State of Palestine.

Attacks against judges for performance of their judicial functions, at national or international levels, run directly counter to respect for the rule of law and the equal protection of the law - values for which the U.S. has long stood. Such attacks are deeply corrosive of good governance and the due administration of justice.

I call for the prompt reconsideration and withdrawal of these latest measures.

