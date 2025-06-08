East Makira Constituency Delivers Livelihood Assistance To Empower Rural Communities

The East Makira Constituency (EMC) office has successfully delivered the remaining Constituency Development Fund (CDF)-funded livelihood assistance and projects to recipients across EMC.

This initiative underscores the government’s ongoing commitment to uplifting rural communities and fostering sustainable development, especially in EMC under the leadership of the Member of Parliament and Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Honourable Franklyn Derek Wasi.

From May 21st to 25th, 2025, EMC Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Mr. Timan Tauni facilitated the distribution of these vital projects to beneficiaries in their respective communities.

The assistance is part of a larger $3.7 million livelihood support program delivered to communities and churches in East Makira Constituency earlier this year.

Key highlights of the livelihood assistance include:

Solar Energy for Vulnerable Groups:

A total of 227 solar sets were distributed, with 114 sets allocated to Ward 12 and 113 sets to Ward 17.

Priority was given to older adults, widows, and people living with disabilities, ensuring they have access to reliable lighting.

"Solar lights are transformative for rural communities. They enhance safety, improve health, and enable economic activities after dark, all while being environmentally sustainable," Mr. Tauni explained.

Boosting Fisheries and Transportation:

Four fishing boats equipped with outboard motor engines (OBMs) were provided to support local fisheries.

A transportation project and a fuel depot project were also delivered to address logistical challenges in the region.

Edward Kwasi, a fishery project recipient from Santa Catalina Island, shared, "This OBM will help my family expand our fishing business, meet school fees, and improve our livelihoods. Fishing is our way of life, and this support is a dream come true."

Fuel Depot for Reliable Energy Access:

Mr. Chris Wago, a fuel depot recipient from Natorara Village (Ward 17), emphasised the project’s importance: "Fuel shortages have long hindered our fishermen. This depot will ensure a steady supply, support local businesses, and help families like mine thrive."

All recipients signed the ‘Recipient Agreement’ under Section 19 of the new CDF Act 2023, formalising their commitment to maintain and utilise the projects for their intended purposes.

Mr. Tauni urged beneficiaries to safeguard these assets, stating, "The sustainability of these initiatives lies in your hands. They are not just for personal benefit but for the broader development of East Makira."

Meanwhile, recipients expressed deep appreciation to the national government through EMC Office and Honourable Franklyn Derek Wasi for their unwavering support.

"These projects are more than just assistance—they are opportunities to uplift our families, communities, and the entire constituency," remarked one beneficiary.

The CDF program, facilitated by the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD), continues to drive social and economic progress in rural Solomon Islands by funding income-generating projects, infrastructure, and essential services.

