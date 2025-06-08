HKH Constituency Submits 2024 CDF Expenditure Report, Reinforces Accountability & Compliance With CDF Act 2023

The Hograno-Kia-Havulei Constituency (HKHC) on Monday this week submitted its 2024 CDF Expenditure Report to the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD), reinforcing accountability and compliance with the reporting obligation under Section 29 of the CDF Act 2023.

The report submitted comprised of the records of the total CDF allocation of about 3.88m disbursed to each constituency at the end of the Financial Year 2024.

The presentation was done by the Constituency Development Officer for HKH Constituency, Mr Apollos Manegere on behalf of the Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Honourable Jeremiah Manele.

Receiving the report on behalf of the Ministry of Rural Development, PS John Misite’e, said that this is a reassuring pace, as the Ministry continues to implement the CDF legislation and bringing guidance in the administration of the constituency program under this legal framework.

PS Misite’e emphasised that Annual Reports inclusive of the financial expenditures’ reports are important processes and documents within any organisation and more so when public resources are being utilised in service delivery. These reports re-enforce transparency and demonstrated accountability in the use of public resources and funds.

PS Misite’e thanked the HKH constituency for its diligent efforts in complying with the reporting obligations and also thanked other constituencies that already made their submissions on this 2024 CDF disbursement.

PS Misitee reiterated calls on other constituencies who are yet to submit their reports to do so as soon as possible. By law all constituency annual reports and expenditure reports should be submitted by February each year and to be compiled by MRD by March of any financial year.

‘I am now calling on these constituencies to come forward with their reports soon’. PS Misite’e reiterated.

The HKH Constituency Development Officer (CDO), Manegere on behalf of the Honourable Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Manele and its Constituency Officers was very delighted with its office for submitting their report and pledge to support MRD in the process annually to satisfy the legal requirements for reporting.

The CDF Act 2023 was passed by Parliament on 22nd December 2023 and came into commencement/enforcement on the 5th of January 2024.

This means that whatever offence (s) committed by a recipient (s) of the CDF program after the commencement date of the new Act will be subject to penalties.

Penalties apply to constituents, Members of Parliament (MPs), and Public Officers if they commit an offence (s).

A Member of Parliament (MP), or a Public officer or a fund (CDF) recipient commits an offence if he or she:

Misappropriates any funds or assets from the fund; or

Advances materials and cash from a supplier without prior approval from the responsible ministry; or

Fraudulently converts project assets or materials to his own use or to the use of some other person; or

Deliberately victimises non-voters by excluding them from receiving Constituency Development Funds projects and funds without justifiable grounds; or

Assists or causes a person to misappropriate or apply the funds otherwise than in the manner provided in this Act and Regulations.

Now that we have a new CDF Act, the responsibility is on all of us to take responsibility and comply with the new CDF law to avoid legal penalties.

We (constituents) should not be fearful of this legislation as it is there to act as a guide to our conduct in working with and applying the CDF in our development processes.

The purposes of the new CDF Act 2023 are;

To strengthen good governance;

To ensure improved and effective delivery mechanisms of the Constituency Development Funds and

To promote equal and inclusive participation of all Solomon Islanders in development.

