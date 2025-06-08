Visa Restrictions For Central American Government Officials Exploiting Cuban Medical Professionals

MARCO RUBIO, SECRETARY OF STATE

JUNE 3, 2025

Today, the Department of State took steps to impose visa restrictions on several Central American government officials and their family members for their nexus to the Cuban regime’s forced labor scheme. The officials are responsible for Cuban medical mission programs that include elements of forced labor and the exploitation of Cuban workers. These steps promote accountability for those who support and perpetuate these exploitative practices. The Cuban labor export program abuses the participants, enriches the corrupt Cuban regime, and deprives everyday Cubans of essential medical care that they desperately need in their homeland.

Our goal is to support the Cuban people in their pursuit of freedom and dignity, all while promoting accountability for those who contribute to a forced labor scheme. By pursuing these visa restrictions, the U.S. is sending a clear message about our commitment to promoting human rights and respect for labor rights worldwide. We encourage other nations to join us in this effort.

