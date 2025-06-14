Professor Nat Waran Recognised With Order Of The British Empire For Services To Equine Welfare, Research And Education

Professor Natalie Waran / Supplied

Companion Animals New Zealand is delighted to congratulate Professor Natalie (Nat) Waran, Director of our A Good Life for Animals Centre, on being awarded an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the United Kingdom’s King’s Birthday Honours list.

This prestigious honour recognises Professor Waran’s services to equine welfare, research, and education across multiple organisations and regions – including her work with Companion Animals New Zealand (CANZ). Other notable involvements include being the former Executive Dean, Eastern Institute of Technology, and Honorary Professor, University of Edinburgh and Hartpury University.

Professor Waran has long been an international leader in advancing animal welfare science and has played a central role in developing evidence-based educational programmes to improve how we understand and assess animals’ quality of life. Among recent research includes topics like the use of AI for decoding emotional expression in horses with a Brazilian research team, collaborating with international groups to determine the experiences and challenges for both cats and their owners of transitioning them to an indoor-only life, and developing a better understanding of New Zealand pet owners knowledge and attitudes about their beloved pets.

Her work spans decades, continents, and species – but her passion for improving the lives of horses through evidence-based training, management and policy has remained a consistent hallmark of her career.

At Companion Animals New Zealand, we have been privileged to work alongside Professor Nat in her role as Director of our A Good Life for Animals Centre, which aims to shift the focus of animal welfare in New Zealand from just preventing harm to actively promoting positive experiences for all companion animals – including horses.

“Nat’s leadership, both here in Aotearoa and globally, continues to drive change in how we care for and understand animals. Her OBE is a wonderful and well-deserved recognition of her lifelong dedication to improving equine and companion animal welfare through science, advocacy and education,” said CANZ Chair, Steven Thompson.

Upon receiving the honour, Professor Waran said: "I am deeply honoured to receive this OBE, which I see as recognition of not just of my own work, but also the collaborative efforts of countless colleagues, students and organisations who have worked tirelessly to advance horse welfare and improve our understanding of their needs."

"I hope this recognition will help raise the profile of equine welfare worldwide and encourage equestrians and all other key stakeholders involved with horses, to engage with the critical research and educational work that will make a positive difference to our horses' lives."

We warmly congratulate Nat on this well-earned honour, and we’re proud to have her continuing to advocate for all companion animals to have a Good Life in New Zealand. Professor Waran will be invited to receive her medal in the coming months.

ABOUT CANZ

Companion Animals New Zealand (CANZ) is an independent, science-based charity committed to ensuring all companion animals live a 'Good Life' with responsible guardians. We use research, education and community programmes to achieve this. We also operate the New Zealand Companion Animal Register (NZCAR), the country's largest microchip database with more than 1.4 million pets registered. Our Board comprises independent trustees and representatives from a range of animal welfare groups, including SPCA, New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA), Dogs NZ, New Zealand. Cat Fancy, the New Zealand Veterinary Nursing Association (NZVNA) and the New Zealand Institute of Animal Management (NZIAM).

