‘The Answer Is Us’: Global Indigenous Congress Issues Urgent Call Ahead Of COP30

12 June

Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities from the world’s major tropical forest regions have released a powerful new declaration from their First Global Congress, held in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo. The declaration outlines urgent demands ahead of COP30 — including land rights, direct climate finance, and protection for environmental defenders — and calls for Indigenous leadership to be centered in global climate and biodiversity solutions.

Below are several quotes from the Congress:

“We are tired of false solutions and initiatives disconnected from our ways of life and the realities in our territories,” said Sonia Guajajara, Minister of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil . “The time has come to invest in innovative mechanisms that treat us as partners, not beneficiaries. The answer is us.”

. “The time has come to invest in innovative mechanisms that treat us as partners, not beneficiaries. The answer is us.” “Countries must recognize historical injustices; it's important to enshrine this in a legal code,” said Albert K. Barume, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples . “As an act of recognition and protection, the right to self-determination and traditional authorities must be recognized.”

. “As an act of recognition and protection, the right to self-determination and traditional authorities must be recognized.” “This Congress is historic because, for the first time, we have united as Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities from the world’s three great forest basins to defend our rights, our territories, our cultures, and our identities,” said Joseph Itongwa, coordinator of the The Network of Indigenous and Local Populations for the Sustainable Management of Forest Ecosystems in Central Africa (REPALEAC) . “Even where laws are weak or unenforced, we see strong local commitment. We urge countries like the Republic of Congo and others in Central Africa that have ratified key conventions to put them into action — our rights must be recognized based on the evidence we have provided. We must continue working every day to secure legal recognition, the demarcation of our lands, and respect for our traditional knowledge, which protects the 50% of biodiversity that still remains intact.”

. “Even where laws are weak or unenforced, we see strong local commitment. We urge countries like the Republic of Congo and others in Central Africa that have ratified key conventions to put them into action — our rights must be recognized based on the evidence we have provided. We must continue working every day to secure legal recognition, the demarcation of our lands, and respect for our traditional knowledge, which protects the 50% of biodiversity that still remains intact.” “This is not just about money; it is about friendship and solidarity. The answer is us. All of us,” said Rukka Sombolinggi, Secretary General of the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of the Archipelago (AMAN) in Indonesia . “Let’s walk together and create a better funding environment for all Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities. We have our mechanisms already, let’s test them out!”

. “Let’s walk together and create a better funding environment for all Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities. We have our mechanisms already, let’s test them out!” “I believe this Congress will contribute to reinforcing the partnership between governments, donors, strategic allies, and the Indigenous People and Local Communities’ rights movement,” said Dr. Solange Bandiaky-Badji, Coordinator and President of the Rights and Resources Initiative (RRI). “We have to work together; we have to work in partnership and to support one another, because ensuring Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities legal recognition will contribute to not just their prosperity but to peace and stability in all countries.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

