Shaping A Better World At Expo 2025 In Japan

13 June 2025

The UN is taking part alongside more than 150 countries and organizations at the global gathering, which carries the forward-looking theme: Designing Future Society for Our Lives.

The UN Pavilion is divided into four areas; a timeline in the first area explains the history of the UN and its agencies, whilst the second – the so-called orb room – outlines the organization’s diverse range of work through a series of everyday objects displayed on the walls.

An immersive video in the third area offers a glimpse into what a future world could look like if development takes place in a sustainable way, while the fourth is a rotating exhibition which highlights specific agencies.

Here’s what some visitors to the UN Pavilion thought about their experience.

Kaneko Sayaka: I liked the video as I felt I was in a forest surrounded by trees and animals. It showed me that protecting the environment is very important.

Mikako Takeuchi: I was sucked into the immersive experience of the video presentation. It was really engaging and, although it explained the problems the world faces, it also presented the solutions and provided hope.

Phil Malone: The message of the immersive video about sustainability and people’s rights and responsibilities towards the environment was clear and easily understandable by both young and older audiences.

It is difficult to explain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in a short video, although I think a Japanese audience is generally knowledgeable about the goals. The SDGs are highlighted by institutions across Japan, and I have only ever seen this level of promotion in certain African countries where I have worked for an agriculture-focused development organization.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Tomoyuki Kadokura: I learnt a lot about the SDGs from the interactive quiz while I was queuing to get into the pavilion. In Japan, we concentrate more on the goals which focus on the environment and sustainable consumption, so I was keen to learn more about the other goals, for example poverty and human rights, which do not get a lot of attention here.

I was also surprised by the number of UN agencies that are working on the SDGs.

Takato Ishida: At school we learn about the SDGs, so many Japanese people are interested in the goals, but I didn’t realize that progress towards them was so slow in many parts of the world.

I enjoyed the special projects section which highlighted the role that UN volunteers are playing across the world in supporting sustainable development.

Agaka Sato: I did not know there were so many different UN agencies and learnt a lot about them through the interactive display of objects in the orb room.

The touch screen which explains the role of these agencies is linked to the objects lining the wall of the room. I think it is fun for young children to make the link between objects like telephones, guns and health kits and the work of the UN.

Masako Yukita: The UN Pavilion made me consider what changes people need to make to contribute to the SDGs and world peace. When I get home, I will think about what more I can do as an individual.

© Scoop Media

