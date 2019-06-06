Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Soft toys from tribute wall gifted to Muslim children

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 3:06 pm
Press Release: Christchurch City Council

38m ago

Hundreds of soft toys left at the Rolleston Avenue tribute wall and outside Masjid Al Noor in the wake of the mosque shootings have been given to young Muslim children in Christchurch as part of Eid celebrations.

The soft toys were among the mass of flowers, messages and tributes that residents and visitors to Christchurch left along the Rolleston Avenue frontage to the Botanic Gardens in the days and weeks following the tragic shootings, which claimed 51 lives.

In an initiative nicknamed Operation Ted, Christchurch City Council and the Canterbury District Health Board worked with Canterbury Linen to have the soft toys sorted and professionally washed so they could then be given to the city’s Muslim children.

This morning the freshly laundered toys were handed out to children at a special celebration at Pioneer Stadium to mark Eid – the festival that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

“These soft toys were given by children and families from across New Zealand and the world as a show of their love and support for all those affected by the tragedy that occurred in our city on 15 March,’’ says Christchurch City Council’s Principal Community Partnerships and Planning Advisor Claire Phillips, who has helped co-ordinate Operation Ted.

“As well as something to cuddle, they are an enduring symbol of the Kiwi welcoming spirit and all that is best about our community.

“We’re delighted that they are now going to new homes where hopefully they will bring some joy and comfort to their new owners,’’ Ms Phillips says.



Canterbury DHB Chief Executive David Meates says the DHB did not hesitate when the Council asked if it could help with laundering the toys, which spent a few weeks exposed to the elements.

“The events of 15 March are forever etched on us as a community and every kindness contributes to the healing process. For days after the attack, the people of Canterbury especially, and many others, left gifts and messages of hope.

“Among those gifts, and particularly poignant as they came from children giving their most precious possession, were many soft toys – even one of my favourites, Kevin the Minion.

“To have the opportunity to keep that generosity alive, and gift it back to the community most affected by the tragedy has been incredibly heart-warming,’’ Mr Meates says.

Rodney Fisher, General Manager of Canterbury Linen, says agreeing to launder the toys was “absolutely the right thing to do.”

“We are acutely aware of the impact the mosque attacks had on the people directly involved and on the Christchurch community in general. One of our staff, a refugee from Sudan, had family and friends in the mosque during the attack.

“We have a culture of helping wherever appropriate and in this case we had the right equipment and the right staff to carry out the job. Our staff took great care in laundering the soft toys and the process worked out better than we envisaged, with the vast bulk of them coming through the process looking like new and smelling and feeling great. We’re really proud to have helped,’’ Mr Fisher says.


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Christchurch City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Mediaversaries: 20 Years Of The Scoop Information Ecosystem

Scoop celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. To celebrate, we are offering 20% off all ScoopPro subscriptions, including the newly launched ScoopPro Citizen service for Citizen readers.

Scoop is an ecosystem - a decentralised organisation and home for news and views from a diverse range of voices. This structure is a big part of Scoop’s resilience over so many years.
However, an ecosystem flourishes only when all of its parts are healthy, thriving and in a balance of mutual exchange.

We are at a crucial juncture for the continued thriving of Scoop and independent online news in New Zealand in general. Please support Scoop to go to the next level by donating on PledgeMe or purchasing a license via our ScoopPro page. More>>

 

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 