Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council adopts Kilbirnie alcohol ban

Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 2:39 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wednesday 26 June


Wellington City Councillors have adopted a plan to implement an alcohol ban in Kilbirnie following a review and public consultation – effective immediately.

An alcohol ban, which prohibits people from drinking or carrying alcohol in public places, currently covers the central business district, Oriental Bay, Mount Victoria Lookout, Mount Victoria West, Aro Valley, Central Park, Mount Cook and Newtown – and will now extend to the Kilbirnie Business Network area.

This means there is now a 24 hour, seven days a week ban on the consumption or possession of alcohol in public places in the area bordered by Mahora Street, Coutts Street, Childers Terrace, Evans Bay Parade, Rongotai Road. The ban also covers Kilbirnie Park.

The Council also agreed to work with the Kilbirnie community to manage alcohol related issues, including increasing the presence of Local Hosts, access to Meaningful Activities programmes, the support of more intentional outreach and tenancy services to address homelessness and those at risk of homelessness.

The move follows a month-long consultation process in which it asked people whether they wanted an alcohol ban in Kilbirnie and Kelburn.

Council received 499 submissions on the proposal: 97 responses to the Kilbirnie question, with 94 in favour of the ban, 3 against. There were 468 on Kelburn, with 88 in favour of the ban, and 380 against.

Social Development Portfolio Lead Councillor Brian Dawson says the local community of Kilbirnie voiced its concerns about public safety, and the Council listened.



“To introduce a ban we needed to be able to show a high level of alcohol related crime or disorder is occurring. Data from the Police shows there is a problem with anti-social behaviour attributed to drinking in the parks and streets of Kilbirnie. We’ve consulted with the community and worked closely with outreach organisations and police, and we've agreed to extend the alcohol ban to this area in response to the review and feedback."

Councillors voted against implementing a ban in Kelburn Park, but agreed to Council leading a working group to address some of the concerns raised in this recent consultation.

“It will focus on the wider issues of health, safety and wellbeing and involve all relevant stakeholders including students, university and residents,” says Councillor Dawson.

Community Services Manager Jenny Rains says the alcohol ban in Kilbirnie will benefit the more vulnerable people in our community.

“An alcohol ban can be used as a tool by police to manage anti-social behaviour and address issues by giving them a measure of control. This also applies to non-regulatory options like our Local Hosts and outreach groups who can provide information and connections with the range of services available.”

• In 2018 the Council reviewed its existing Alcohol Control Bylaw, which bans the consumption or possession of alcohol in public places in Wellington Central Area, Oriental Bay, Mt Victoria Lookout, Mt Victoria West, Aro Valley, Central Park, Mount Cook and Newtown.

• The review found that having a bylaw to regulate the possession and consumption of alcohol in public places is the most appropriate option to address the problem of alcohol related anti-social behaviour and harm in public places.

• Kilbirnie and Kelburn Park were identified by submitters as areas of concern where they felt an alcohol ban was appropriate.

• In the period 2016-19 there were 409 reported incidents in Kilbirnie related to anti-social behaviour and harm.

• In the period 2016-19 there were 18 incidents reported in Kelburn Park related to anti-social behaviour, noise and litter.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

"Biggest Shake-Up In 30 Years": Agency Teamups In New Public Service Act

Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins today announced the most significant changes to the New Zealand Public Service since the State Sector Act of 1988...

Under the changes, boards, made up of chief executives from relevant government agencies, will be established to tackle the most pressing issues. These boards, or joint ventures, would be accountable to a single minister and receive direct budget appropriations. Public servants from across the system will be deployed as required. More>>

 

Principals Reject Offer: Primary Teachers Vote For Settlement

Primary teachers have voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will give them pay parity with their secondary colleagues, but disappointed primary principals have rejected a settlement that was unchanged from a previously rejected offer. More>>

ALSO:

Pike River: Weeks Of Work Before Team Gets Beyond 170 Metres

No items of interest have been found in the latest forensic search of the tunnel between 30 and 170 metres, however, both the police and the Pike River Recovery Agency say it has been useful. More>>

ALSO:

Remaking Elections: Call For Four-Year Term, More MPs

A Victoria University report is proposing extending the parliamentary term to four years, and increasing the number of MPs, so politicians can plan better for the future. More>>

ALSO:

Health: Ban On Smoking In Cars With Children Passes First Reading

The Smoke-free Environments Amendment Bill would allow police to issue $50 fines for those smoking with passengers under 18 years of age. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements Good: CTU Releases Report On Sector Bargaining

The Council of Trade Unions has released an independent report conducted by economic research company BERL into the validity of sector bargaining. More>>

ALSO:

Goldsmith New National Finance Spokesperson: Amy Adams To Leave Politics In 2020

Amy Adams has announced she will retire from politics at the 2020 election and as a consequence of that decision she has chosen to stand down from the spokesperson roles she holds in the Party. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Government's Cosmetic Banking Reforms

The elephant in the room as the government carries out its latest bout of tinkerings with our banking practice is the extraordinary level of profit-taking still being extracted by the Australian Banking Gang from ordinary New Zealanders. Yes indeed, ... More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Offensive Language, Misuse Of Pepper Spray

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that, following a pursuit in Auckland, a man was dealt with inappropriately and unprofessionally by a Police officer during his arrest. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 