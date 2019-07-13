Firearms collection event update – Thank you Canterbury

The first prohibited firearms collection event is underway at Riccarton Racecourse and Police have been very encouraged by the great response so far.

Acting Canterbury District Commander Mike Johnson says “We have been really pleased with the turnout so far here at our first collection event.

It’s been a great start and we want to say thank you to those Canterbury firearms owners that have taken part already.

“So far today we have processed 68 firearms owners who have handed in 97 firearms and 94 parts and accessories.

The amount compensated to firearms’ owners today has been $204,721 as of around 12.30pm,” says Mike Johnson.

The event today is one of 258 events that will run across the country over the next 3 months.

“Police recognise that this is a big change for the law abiding firearms community and we are hearing really positive feedback from people as they come through today that they are finding the process works well for them," says Mike Johnson.

"For those firearms owners in the Christchurch area who haven’t been to the Collection event we will be open until at least 3pm today and tomorrow from 10am-3pm at Riccarton Racecourse.

We look forward to seeing you here."

To speed up the process at events, owners need to complete the online form on www.police.govt.nz before coming to an event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part you are bringing along.”

For more information visit www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

