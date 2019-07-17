Collection events in Palmerston North

Collection events for prohibited firearms start in Palmerston North on 19 July

Firearms collection events for buy-back and amnesty will be held from 19 July to 21 July in Palmerston North at the Awapuni Racecourse.

Access is from Te Wanaka Road off Pioneer Highway.

The events run from 10am-3pm.

Police is supporting firearms owners to hand-in prohibited firearms under amnesty or for buy-back at local collection events as part of the Arms (Prohibited Firearms, Parts and Magazines) Amendment Act 2019.

“We want to ensure these changes are as accessible and easy to navigate as possible,” says Central District Commander, Christopher de Wattignar.

“Ultimately we hope to never again see the kind of harm that we know these types of firearms are capable of causing.”

“It’s about doing the right thing for the safety of all New Zealand.”

Police will run a number of local collection events until the buy-back and amnesty period ends on 20 December 2019.

The Central District Facebook page will be updated as more collection events are confirmed for the District.

In the meantime, watch the video on our Facebook page that shows what’s involved in attending a collection event.

“Safety is crucial, so before coming to an event, owners must clear firearm/s of all ammunition and put them and any parts in a safe carry bag.”

IMPORTANT, Please note that if you have more than 10 firearms, or your firearm can be modified to make it non-prohibited, please don’t come to a collection event.







Instead, complete Police’s online notification form at www.police.govt.nz.

To speed up the process at events, owners need to complete the online form on the Police website prior to coming to the event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part they are bringing along.

Please also bring the following with you:

Your firearms licence (if applicable)

Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)

Your bank account number

Your online notification reference number

All your prohibited parts, cleared of all ammunition

Any other non-prohibited firearm/s or parts you wish to hand-in to Police.

A valuation if you believe your firearm fits the unique prohibited criteria.

For more information visit www.police.govt.nz or call 0800311311.

