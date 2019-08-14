Section 3 of Glen Innes to Tamaki Drive shared path complete

MEDIA RELEASE

14 August 2019







Section 3 of Glen Innes to Tamaki Drive shared path is completed

The New Zealand Transport Agency and Auckland Transport are delighted that work to widen and improve the Orakei Basin Boardwalk is now finished. The upgrade of the boardwalk forms Section 3 of the Glen Innes to Tamaki Drive Shared Path.

Caption: Work to widen and improve the Orakei Basin boardwalk, which is section 3 of the Glen Innes to Tamaki Drive Shared Path, is now completed

NZ Transport Agency Director of Regional Relationships, Steve Mutton says that while the upgrade has taken longer than originally planned, the final result is a great one for the community and other users of the path.

“The path is now much wider and has lighting to make it safer at night as well as a surface that is great for walking and cycling. “

The widening of the basin section began in 2017 and took longer than expected as the Transport Agency revisited the design for the balustrade in 2018 following community feedback on the initial design. The final result, which is a 1.2 metre balustrade in wood and metal with lighting under the handrail, provides a safe solution for people on bikes while being ‘see through’ and low enough for those using the path to enjoy the views.

Auckland Transport’s Portfolio Delivery Director – Strategic Programmes, Mieszko Iwaskow, says it is exciting to see the path being built as the demand for high quality walking and cycling connections around the city continues to grow.

“Cycling has increased by 8.9 per cent in the past year, compared to the previous 12 months. More and more people are choosing to ride bikes in Auckland. More safe and attractive infrastructure will give more people more transport choice.

“We are very pleased that this section of the shared path is now ready for more Aucklanders to enjoy.”

About the Glen Innes to Tamaki Drive Shared Path - Te Ara Ki Uta Ki Tai

The Glen Innes to Tamaki Drive Shared Path - Te Ara Ki Uta Ki Tai (the path of land and sea) is a joint New Zealand Transport Agency and Auckland Transport project that will deliver a 7km-long path that connects Auckland’s eastern suburbs to the city centre.

The path is being delivered in 4 sections. Sections 1 and 3 are now completed.

The path will complete a missing link in Auckland’s cycle network and connect with cycle routes to Point England, the shared path along Tamaki Drive, and the Tamaki Drive Cycle Route.

The natural beauty and magnificent views along the route will appeal to people commuting into the city as well as those using the path for fitness and recreation.









© Scoop Media

