Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kakariki Fund to help horticulture starts accelerate growth

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 10:42 am
Press Release: Kakariki Fund

A wholesale investment offer being launched this week is aimed at helping the emerging stars of the New Zealand horticulture sector accelerate their growth.

Kakariki Fund Limited, which is seeking $100 million, will invest in orchards, vineyards, plantations and farms to be co-managed by leading horticulture processors and exporters including apple growers Rockit Global and Freshmax, Sacred Hill wines, craft beer hop grower Hop Revolution, Manuka honey producer Comvita and kiwifruit grower and packer DMS Progrowers.

Kakariki is targeting annual investment returns of 10%*, which will be made up of earnings from the sale of crops through the partners and any increases in land values. Investors in Kakariki will benefit from exposure to all ventures in the portfolio, reducing the risks that come with investing in a business in a single geographic location and focused on a single crop.

Through its investments in Manuka Plantations, Kakariki is aiming to achieve zero net carbon emissions by 2024, as part of a wider focus on sustainability or Kaitiakitanga.

Kakariki also intends to embark on an NZX listing within three-five years, providing an opportunity for retail investors to participate in the sector, and providing a potentially rewarding exit for wholesale investors who get in at the ground floor.

Kakariki is being promoted by MyFarm Investments, which has raised $165 million for investment into 18 individual orchard, vineyard, hop garden and Manuka plantation businesses since 2015.



MyFarm CEO, Andrew Watters says Kakariki offers access to all those sectors with a single $100,000 investment.

“There is really no other single investment that gives New Zealanders access to a diverse range of permanent crop businesses, or exposure to the intellectual property our partners have invested in their plant varieties and brand stories.”

Andrew Watters says forecast returns in each sector are strong reflecting the success of New Zealand horticulture in providing consumers in high value export markets a premium, high quality, great tasting product.

Rockit Global CEO Austin Mortimer said: “We are delighted MyFarm is bringing this investment opportunity to New Zealand.

“The demand for Rockit apples is outstripping supply. MyFarm brings to the table a long-history of agriculture and horticulture management as well as a solid understanding of our customers’ quality requirements. They are therefore an ideal partner to help us grow the New Zealand supply of Rockit Apples. We are looking forward to working with the Kakariki Fund, Andrew and the team.”

Rockit Global produces Rockit™ a deliciously sweet, miniature sized nutritious apple that is packed into recyclable tubes. The apples are currently grown in six European Countries as well as the US. To keep up with demand Rockit plans to expand its Hawkes Bay orchard plantings from 200ha today to 600ha by 2025.

Hop Revolution CEO Jason Judkins said New Zealand hops are prized internationally for their aroma and distinctive taste they impart to beer.

“New Zealand hops are highly regarded but have been difficult to source by offshore brewers. The growing climate in Nelson and the iconic varieties we offer represent an exciting proposition to brewers, which are constantly looking for new tastes and flavours,” Mr Judkins said.

“We are delighted MyFarm is bringing Kakariki to market as it has the potential to accelerate our growth in the US, Europe and Asia. As well as capital MyFarm offers Hop Revolution a deep understanding of agricultural economics and an ability to tap into a broad range of experts to help us make the most of the significant opportunity we see.”

In partnership with MyFarm Investments, Hop Revolution is planting 116 cha at its Tapawera Hop Garden and is expecting its first harvest in March 2020. In preparation, Hop Revolution has invested in brand new harvesting equipment and kilns.

Kakariki’s initial call of 25 cents per $1 invested is targeted to an option to purchase four initial assets:
• A 11 canopy-hectare SunGold kiwifruit orchard in Bay of Plenty
• A 50% share in a large-scale 130 canopy hectare hop garden
• 35 canopy hectares of Rockit apples
• A 2000ha Manuka plantation development

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Kakariki Fund on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 