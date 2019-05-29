Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RBNZ says ANZ has to hold more capital against lending

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 1:02 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

RBNZ says ANZ has to hold more capital against housing and farm lending


By Jenny Ruth

May 29 (BusinessDesk) - The Reserve Bank has imposed new conditions of registration on ANZ Bank requiring it to hold more capital against housing and farm lending from June 30.

In its latest Financial Stability Report, the central bank says it has set minimum risk weights for ANZ, New Zealand’s largest bank, on the two lending categories.

“Risk weights measure the riskiness of loans within a portfolio and determine capital requirements,” RBNZ says.

“Minimum risk weights for ANZ were set following the conclusions of the Reserve Bank’s benchmarking project. This project assessed the conservatism of housing and rural credit risk models used by banks accredited to model their own credit risk capital requirements,” it says.

Only the four major banks, which are all owned by Australia’s major four banks, are allowed to use their own internal models to calculate capital.

In February, RBNZ revealed that the advantage ANZ gains from using internal models meant ANZ was only required to hold slightly more than half the capital that the government-owned Kiwibank needs to back each $100 of mortgage lending.

Kiwibank, along with all the New Zealand-owned banks, is required to use standardised models.

The latest restrictions on ANZ follow RBNZ’s announcement earlier this week that ANZ was going to have to use the standardised model to calculate operational risk capital (ORC) from now on because it had been using an unapproved ORC model since December 2014.

The ORC model is one of about 45 internal models ANZ uses.

(BusinessDesk)

ends



© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 