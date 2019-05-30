Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Budget 2019: Rail projects score $1.6B of new capital

Thursday, 30 May 2019, 5:02 pm
Article: BusinessDesk


By Pattrick Smellie


May 30 (BusinessDesk) - The national rail carrier, KiwiRail, and Auckland’s Central Rail Loop projects receive capital boosts totalling $1.58 billion in this year’s Budget and there will be more to come.

Of that, $405.5 million is to meet rocketing costs for the CRL project, with another $134 million to build longer platforms after initial projections of demand for urban passenger rail services was judged to be under-estimated.

KiwiRail scores the remainder, with $741 million coming from a new capital allocation from central government and a further $300 million from the Provincial Growth Fund to fund regional rail improvements.

The $741 million will be divided into $375 million for new locomotives and rolling stock, $331 million for track and other infrastructure, and $35 million to start replacing the Cook Strait ferries.

“Funding in this year’s Budget is just the first step to rebuilding rail as the backbone of a sustainable 21st century transport network, with a long term national rail plan to be developed this year,” Transport Minister Phil Twyford says in the Well-Being Budget narrative.

The New Zealand Rail Plan “will outline the government’s strategic vision and give a 10-year programme of indicative investments and benefits,” he said, with further rail funding expected in the 2020 Budget.

(BusinessDesk)

ends



© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 