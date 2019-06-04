Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cryptocurrencies maturing beyond the speculative quick buck

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 6:57 pm
Press Release: Crossgate

Cryptocurrencies maturing beyond the speculative quick buck

Now that major United States retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and Barnes & Noble have started accepting cryptocurrencies as payment, a New Zealand investment firm says it’s time to view the virtual currency as a long-term investment rather than a speculative quick buck.

Scott Lester of Crossgate Capital – New Zealand’s first regulated share offer in a company investing in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies – says there is a switch from ‘what is the price?’ to ‘what is the real-world benefits of using cryptocurrencies?’.

“Everyday usability, or the ability to seamlessly transact day-to-day, is the next evolution in cryptocurrencies. This advancement is already underway. Samsung’s inclusion of a crypto wallet, in their flagship Galaxy S10, is a significant development because it makes it easier for people to use cryptocurrency.”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) official Twitter account recently ran a poll, asking; ‘How do you think you will be paying for lunch in 5 years?’ Twitter polls aren’t scientific, but there were more than 37,000 respondents and ‘Cryptocurrency’ got the highest number of votes, followed by ‘Mobile Phone’, ‘Bank Card’ and ‘Cash’. This will require the infrastructure to be further developed to enable a cost effective, secure and reliable payment solution which can handle day to day transactions.

At this stage in the life cycle of cryptocurrencies, it would be premature for the practical usage of cryptocurrencies on a mass scale. There needs to be further advancements in the build stage to bridge this gap. Whilst this work continues, other real-world benefits of cryptocurrencies are being worked through.



The use of cryptocurrencies is not just a method of payment. Other developments signalling a purpose for using cryptocurrencies includes the likes of Jaguar Land Rover. The car maker recently reported that they are considering rewarding their drivers with cryptocurrency for sharing their driving data, such as information on road conditions or areas of heavy traffic.

The tangible benefit is to reduce emissions by reducing congestion.

Crossgate Capital’s role is to provide an easy, convenient and non-technical path to cryptocurrency investment. Their approach is to invest in cryptocurrencies which they consider have a reason for ‘being’ – an underlying demand to support their value.

Crossgate Capital takes care of the multiple complexities of investing in cryptocurrencies to provide an easy way to invest in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

For more information visit www.crossgatecapital.co.nz

Ends.

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Crossgate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

LVRs Remain For Now: RBNZ's Orr Sees 'Resilient' Financial System

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is less concerned about housing loans but is still fretting about a third of dairy debt and is also flagging the rapid growth in lending to the horticulture sector. More>>

ALSO:

Robertson Speech: Budget Sees Wider Debt Target

"New Zealand is well positioned to face this instability and uncertainty, but we are not immune from its impacts. Growth rates are set to be lower than we have seen in recent years..." More>>

ALSO:

Commerce Commission: Spark Warned Of Broadband Price Rise

The warning follows an investigation into representations Spark made on its website and in emails in August and September 2018, notifying in-contract customers receiving its copper-based broadband service of its decision to increase the price by $5 a month. More>>

Law Commission: Resist Rushing To New “Deepfake” Law

Artificial intelligence techniques can create massive volumes of fake audio, images and video that is incredibly convincing and near-impossible to detect... While it is tempting to respond with new law, the study finds that the long list of current legislation covering the issues may be sufficient. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 