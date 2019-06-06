Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New framework gives definition to housing quality

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 10:50 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


A new framework establishes a broad understanding of what is meant by ‘housing quality’ and will be useful across the New Zealand data system, Stats NZ said today.

“Until now, there’s been no agreed definition of housing quality, either nationally or internationally, so it’s great to see this piece of work come to fruition,” acting systems and partnerships general manager Rosemary McGrath said.

“The framework will support standardisation in the way information on housing quality is collected, which will benefit policymaking, research initiatives, and statistical outputs.”

The housing quality conceptual framework brings together and defines four interrelated elements of housing quality: housing habitability, housing functionality, environmental sustainability, and social and cultural sustainability.

“By taking a people-centred approach – incorporating things like cultural values and community connections, alongside physical considerations like design and construction – we get a much fuller picture of what ‘housing quality’ really means to New Zealanders,” Ms McGrath said.

The framework defines housing quality as: the degree to which housing provides a healthy, safe, secure, sustainable, and resilient environment for individuals, families, and whānau to live in and to participate within their kāinga, natural environment, and communities.

In the New Zealand data system, frameworks play an important role in developing measures, and the housing quality conceptual framework will be a fundamental component in the development of improved housing quality statistics by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Framework for housing quality has more information.



