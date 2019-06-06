TPT Group - Awards And Alliances Mark 20th Anniversary

6th June 2019

New Zealand’s TPT Group is celebrating its 20th year in business in style.

Group companies have continued their award-winning ways with two more major recognitions announced in the last month. At the same time, the global strategic alliance with Microsoft will be consolidated during a visit by senior executives and technical staff to Seattle next week.

Advanced Security Group, New Zealand’s largest and leading corporate and government security integrator, has been recognised as the ‘Top Gallagher Channel Partner for New Zealand for 2018/19.

In acknowledging Advanced Security’s performance, Justin Miller, Sales Manager NZ & Pacific Islands said “Capping off stellar growth of the Gallagher NZ Security business we are delighted to announce Advanced Security was the Top Performing Gallagher Channel Partner for FY19. Well done to the Advanced Security team”.

This is the fifth time Advanced Security has earned Gallagher’s Top Channel Partner status and being on Gallagher’s honour’s board.

This latest award follows closely on the announcement at the annual Axis Oceania Partner Summit that Advanced Security is ‘Axis Communication’s Partner of the Year - New Zealand, 2018’. Axis Communications is a global market leader in network cameras and video encoders.

Advanced Security, TPT Group’s largest operating subsidiary, is a highly specialised company that works with many of New Zealand’s most security-sensitive organisations and corporations, focusing on advanced access control, intruder detection and CCTV systems. Other areas of expertise include intercoms, motorised gates and barrier arms, identification cards and offsite computerised monitoring. The business has grown by a combination of organic growth and acquisition since inception in 2002. It has won multiple Awards, including being a previous recipient of the Supreme Award at the AUT Faculty of Business and Law, Excellence in Business Support Awards.







In addition to Advanced Security, TPT Group also owns IT Engine Limited and has invested heavily in innovation, including ASG Technologies Limited, a dedicated technology incubator established in 2014 to combat the disruption that was occurring much faster than a number of customers realised or were prepared to admit.

The Group has other subsidiaries, as noted below. But it is the way the business threads of the three core subsidiaries - Advanced Security, IT Engine and ASG Technologies - are cross-pollinated that gives the TPT Group a unique product and service offering throughout New Zealand and, increasingly, in Australia. In addition, the Group has a cluster of Global technology alliance partners, including Microsoft and Panasonic, which complement the New Zealand based alliances with the likes of Gallagher and Spark.

The Microsoft alliance will be extended this month when TPT Group representatives travel to Seattle to discuss the existing partnership and the scope for deeper collaboration around digital transformation, artificial intelligence and data warehousing opportunities. At the heart of these discussions will be the Group’s mantra: “positioning our customers for the future.”

The Group is able to deliver this mantra to its customers - and align the strategic alliances with major Global players - by the way the activities of the three main operating subsidiaries are integrated to produce innovative, forward-looking solutions for those customers.

It really is putting into practice what Aristotle said so long ago about the whole being greater than the sum of the parts. At one level, IT Engine’s information technology services - including cloud, cyber security, back-ups, data recovery, VOIP communications and advisory services - add another dimension to Advanced Security’s integrator capabilities. ASG Technologies adds the third dimension, by finding innovative ways to develop existing and emerging technologies into capabilities that can deliver enhanced, future-proofed outcomes for those customers.

This synthesises the three into a whole that has not previously been available in the market place.

The foundation for this successful melding of TPT Group’s capabilities was laid 20 years ago by founders, Mike and Terese Marr. Mike remains Group CEO and the business is still proudly owned by the Marr family interests, with a relentless passion to build an even greater business for the future.

The focus remains absolute - innovation for the future has to happen now; businesses that position themselves for the future will see great customer outcomes as well as new careers and job security for their personnel; which can only be great for New Zealand.

