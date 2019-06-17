Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ’s biggest redeveloped avocado clonal orchard for sale

Monday, 17 June 2019, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Bayley's Real Estate

The biggest avocado orchard in New Zealand to have been completely redeveloped with new higher-yielding higher-health clonal rootstock has been placed on the market for sale.

The 29.7 hectare property at Paparore some 22 kilometres north of Kaitaia was originally established by Californian-based owners in the mid 1980s. It was planted with Hass on Zutano seedling and Duke 7 rootstock on some 20 hectares of easy rolling sandy soils.

The freehold property was bought last year by a New Zealand consortium of
highly-experienced existing avocado growers, and over the past nine months, has been completely re-developed to ultimately increase production levels and longevity of the orchard.

The intense improvement programme at the Paparore orchard included:

• Removal of the all old existing trees whose production and health were in a poor state of decline
• Breaking up the compacted sandstone pan substructure
• Installing raised planting rows to improve drainage for when orchard receives heavy storm rainfall
and
• Replanting new avocado clonal rootstock at a high density – with these new clonal varieties already showing to be more highly-productive than seedling rootstocks.

With the major improvement works now complete, the freehold property at 419 Paparore Road is being marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Whangarei, with tenders closing at 2pm on July 17. Bayleys Whangarei rural sales specialist Vinni Bhula said the orchard was now planted in 5300 clonal trees with a 10 percent pollinizer ratio. The orchard is on track to produce its first harvest in the 2022 season.



“This is by far the largest clonal avocado orchard to have ever come onto the market in New Zealand,” Mr Bhula said.

“There were no short cuts taken during the redevelopment phase, having seen the redevelopment take place from start to finish,” Mr Bhula said.

“Its longevity has been strategically underpinned by the quality of the replanting and infrastructure improvements undertaken on what has historically been a high-performing location.

“For example, the new plant spacing has seen more trees planted into the orchard which, as they mature over time, will be easier to prune, manage, and harvest from their strong open canopies.”

Production forecasts for the new plantings assess the 2021/2022 season will sustain a conservative yield of 6,913 trays, growing steadily over the ensuing years up to a level of 57,609 trays to be harvested in the 2025/2026 production cycle.

“Currently there is still a waiting list for avocado trees from approved nurseries, so anyone who is seeking a quality horticulture investment is certainly off to a great start here,” Mr Bhula said.

“However, the owners used their networks within the industry to secure replacement trees much faster, and subsequently turned around the replanting process in a much quicker timeframe.”

The property is subdivided into 30 individual mature sheltered blocks of pinus radiata. The shelter belts provide protection from prevailing south-westerly wind patterns. The blocks also have excellent cold air drainage, minimising the risk of potential frost events.

Irrigation on the property comes from a consented 79-metre-deep six-inch bore with approval to draw up to 80,000 cubic metres of water annually, with spare capacity for further development. Irrigation water is reticulated across the orchard via fully-upgraded mainline, valves, sub-mains, lateral system and the modern Netafim Supernet pressure compensating micro sprinklers.

Mr Bhula said the Paparore property had the capacity to grade and pack fruit onsite.

He said a comprehensive catalogue of horticultural infrastructure buildings linked to the property also featured in the sale package, and included:

• A partly-renovated two-bedroom owner/managers’ residence
• A currently dormant refrigerated cool store and associated chilling plant
• A 270 square metre galvanized iron packing shed which housed grading equipment
• A 90 square metre workshop and equipment storage half-round barn
• A 240 square metre concrete pad for materials, hay bale, and fertiliser storage
• A pair of two and three-bay implement storage sheds
and
• A stand-alone agri’ chemicals storage shed.

In its heyday under the previous owners, the Paparore landholding was part of a multi-national avocado producing empire which had fruit sourced from New Zealand, the USA, Peru and Chile.

Mr Bhula said the vendors were in a position to offer an orchard management and harvesting contract to any potential buyer looking to purchase the Paparore orchard as a rural investment holding rather than under an owner/operator structure.

New Zealand has some 1,400 commercial avocado growers – with most production taking place north of the Bay of Plenty and delivering crop year-round, with the biggest volumes coming during the summer months, Government statistics show avocados are the third largest fresh fruit export from New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Expenses Investigation: ANZ Boss Departs Under Cloud

Last month the bank said chief executive David Hisco was taking extended leave for health reasons. However, today it has said in addition to the health issues, the board was concerned about certain transactions after reviewing Mr Hisco's personal expenses. More>>

ALSO:

Wider Net Ban, Other Threats: Plan To Expand Protection For Maui And Hector’s Dolphins

The Government is taking action to expand and strengthen the protection for Māui and Hector’s dolphins with an updated plan to deal with threats to these native marine mammals. More>>

ALSO:

Fish & Game Support: Canterbury Officer Of Health Warns On Nitrates In Water

"Nitrate testing of 114 drinking water samples from across the Canterbury plains showed that more than half of them were above the level considered safe in the world's largest ever study on the impacts of nitrates in drinking water." More>>

ALSO:

Partnerships Investment Round: Government Invests In Cancer Research, Pines, Ryegrass

The Government will invest $14.4 million into transformative new scientific research programmes including cutting-edge cancer treatment and vertical farming, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Stats: Net Migration Remains High

“Since late 2014, annual net migration has ranged between 48,000 and 64,000,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “The only previous time net migration was at these levels was for a short period in the early 2000s.” More>>

ALSO:

>
work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 