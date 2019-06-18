Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A tasty tale of two cities

Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 8:26 am
Press Release: The Wine Auction Room

Guess what a retired Auckland restauranteur and a Waikato veterinarian have in common? Wine, specifically vintage reds.

The two avid wine connoisseurs are putting their collections under the hammer as single vendors for The Wine Auction Rooms next live auction. It will be held at the stylish Caro’s Wines in Mackelvie Street, Grey Lynn, at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, 3 July, and also streamed live on www.wineauctionroom.com

“We are very proud to be offering these collections as two single vendors in our July auction. It really is a testament to wine collecting and how that can be a passion for anyone,” says Wine Auction Room owner Reece Warren.

The cellar of the very successful Auckland restaurateur is predominantly New Zealand wines. “He has a wonderful collection and all his wines have been cared for meticulously in his temperature-controlled cellar,” says Reece.

It includes wines from The Antipodean winery in Matakana which wine writer Nicholas Bryant hailed as New Zealand’s “first real red wine”. The majority of wines from The Antipodean were exported to private collectors, limiting the opportunity for New Zealanders to taste it.

The collection also contains a range of vintage Armagnacs and a bottle of 1969 Chateau Lafite Rothschild from Bordeaux which averages at $3,500 a bottle.

Like the Auckland restaurateur, the Waikato vet’s wines have been carefully cared for firstly in an underground purpose-built cellar before they were stored in a purpose-built temperature-controlled cellar and wine cabinets. They are predominantly from Bordeaux, with vintages ranging from 1970 to 2006. “Many of his wines have been purchased En Primeur from Peter Maude Fine Wines,” says Reece, which means they were bought before the wine was bottled and still in the barrel.



“Both of these collections offer a great range of wines that will fit all budgets and taste buds.”

Wines to be auctioned on July 3 include:

New Zealand
Te Mata, Esk Valley Terraces, Fromm, Ata Rangi, Dry River, Stonyridge, Antipodean

France
Chateau Latour a Pomerol, Chateau Lafite Rothschild, Chateau Margaux, Armand Rousseau Chambertin Clos de Beze, Chateau Latour, Chateau Margaux and many other classed growth Bordeaux.

Portugal
Numerous vintage ports

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from The Wine Auction Room on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Expenses Investigation: ANZ Boss Departs Under Cloud

Last month the bank said chief executive David Hisco was taking extended leave for health reasons. However, today it has said in addition to the health issues, the board was concerned about certain transactions after reviewing Mr Hisco's personal expenses. More>>

ALSO:

Wider Net Ban, Other Threats: Plan To Expand Protection For Maui And Hector’s Dolphins

The Government is taking action to expand and strengthen the protection for Māui and Hector’s dolphins with an updated plan to deal with threats to these native marine mammals. More>>

ALSO:

Fish & Game Support: Canterbury Officer Of Health Warns On Nitrates In Water

"Nitrate testing of 114 drinking water samples from across the Canterbury plains showed that more than half of them were above the level considered safe in the world's largest ever study on the impacts of nitrates in drinking water." More>>

ALSO:

Partnerships Investment Round: Government Invests In Cancer Research, Pines, Ryegrass

The Government will invest $14.4 million into transformative new scientific research programmes including cutting-edge cancer treatment and vertical farming, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Stats: Net Migration Remains High

“Since late 2014, annual net migration has ranged between 48,000 and 64,000,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “The only previous time net migration was at these levels was for a short period in the early 2000s.” More>>

ALSO:

>
work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 