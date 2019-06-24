Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Pork Needs to Be Protected

Monday, 24 June 2019, 10:27 am
Press Release: Harrington's Smallgoods

Wellington, Monday 24 June 2019 - Imports of pork from countries affected by African Swine Fever need to be stopped to protect and support the New Zealand pork industry and smallgoods producers.

African Swine Fever (ASF) is a disease which affects pigs and has spread to China. While ASF is not known to affect humans, it can be spread between pigs through contact, product or feed. New Zealand is still importing pork from countries affected by the virus, while Australia has banned importing pork from countries with ASF.

Angus Black, General Manager of Harrington’s Smallgoods, says the NZ Pork Board estimates the Kiwi pork industry is worth around $750 million a year, and the virus arriving on New Zealand shores could significantly affect local farmers and food producers.

“We’ve deliberately chosen to use only New Zealand farmed pork because we want to offer consumers the best possible quality. By sourcing only Kiwi pork we are supporting local farmers. Continuing to import pork from affected countries puts our industry at risk.

“Australia has stopped importing pork from countries with ASF, New Zealand also needs to do the same to protect our local industry,” says Angus Black.

By choosing to work with only Kiwi farmers, Harrington’s is able to trace all of its meat from field to fork. Angus Black visits the farms their pork is sourced from.

“New Zealand is incredibly lucky to have a high-quality industry, and the farmers we work with practice care for their animals and the farming process. We want to support and grow the Kiwi industry, and while there’s a risk ASF could arrive here we are putting it at unnecessary risk” says Angus Black.



About Harrington’s Smallgoods

Based in Miramar Wellington, Harrington’s has a proud 25-year history producing premium, award-winning New Zealand smallgoods. Selecting only the best ingredients like premium New Zealand pork and beef, working from traditional recipes, and using plenty of artisan know-how to create superb sausages, beautiful bacon and sensational specialties, Harrington’s is 100% New Zealand owned and crafted.

Led by former chef Angus Black, Harrington’s has an unwavering commitment to quality - believing top quality meat gives top quality produce, Harrington’s want to help Kiwis become more conscious about the food they consume.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Harrington's Smallgoods on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Workers “Blind-Sided”: Sanford Processing Restructure Plan

Up to 30 jobs – almost half Sanford’s Bluff workforce - could be lost if the proposal to move white-fish processing to Timaru goes ahead. More>>

up arrow"Steady": GDP Up 0.6 Percent In March Quarter

“Construction was the main contributor to GDP growth this quarter, rising 3.7 percent, on top of a 2.2 percent increase in the previous quarter,” national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Wild West Banking Culture

David Hisco’s nine year stint as CEO of the ANZ bank (while his expense claim eccentricities went by unbothered by board oversight) has been a weird echo of the nine years of social neglect by the previous National government... More>>

ALSO:

Privacy & Regulation Issues: Hopes Facebook Currency Will Speed Pacific Transfers

A Tongan community leader is hopeful Facebook's planned digital currency will help end long wait times for money being transferred between New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. More>>

Oil Exploration: Chevron, Equinor Depart NZ

Chevron and Norwegian oil giant Equinor have opted to abandon their joint exploration efforts off the east coast of the North Island... Chevron said the decision not to proceed with the next five-year stage of their work programmes was based on the firms’ broader portfolio considerations and not “policy or regulatory concerns.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 