Kiwi Pork Needs to Be Protected

Wellington, Monday 24 June 2019 - Imports of pork from countries affected by African Swine Fever need to be stopped to protect and support the New Zealand pork industry and smallgoods producers.

African Swine Fever (ASF) is a disease which affects pigs and has spread to China. While ASF is not known to affect humans, it can be spread between pigs through contact, product or feed. New Zealand is still importing pork from countries affected by the virus, while Australia has banned importing pork from countries with ASF.

Angus Black, General Manager of Harrington’s Smallgoods, says the NZ Pork Board estimates the Kiwi pork industry is worth around $750 million a year, and the virus arriving on New Zealand shores could significantly affect local farmers and food producers.

“We’ve deliberately chosen to use only New Zealand farmed pork because we want to offer consumers the best possible quality. By sourcing only Kiwi pork we are supporting local farmers. Continuing to import pork from affected countries puts our industry at risk.

“Australia has stopped importing pork from countries with ASF, New Zealand also needs to do the same to protect our local industry,” says Angus Black.

By choosing to work with only Kiwi farmers, Harrington’s is able to trace all of its meat from field to fork. Angus Black visits the farms their pork is sourced from.

“New Zealand is incredibly lucky to have a high-quality industry, and the farmers we work with practice care for their animals and the farming process. We want to support and grow the Kiwi industry, and while there’s a risk ASF could arrive here we are putting it at unnecessary risk” says Angus Black.







About Harrington’s Smallgoods



Based in Miramar Wellington, Harrington’s has a proud 25-year history producing premium, award-winning New Zealand smallgoods. Selecting only the best ingredients like premium New Zealand pork and beef, working from traditional recipes, and using plenty of artisan know-how to create superb sausages, beautiful bacon and sensational specialties, Harrington’s is 100% New Zealand owned and crafted.

Led by former chef Angus Black, Harrington’s has an unwavering commitment to quality - believing top quality meat gives top quality produce, Harrington’s want to help Kiwis become more conscious about the food they consume.

