Waitomo set to hit the capital

Friday, 28 June 2019, 8:48 am
Press Release: Waitomo Group

Hamilton-based fuel supplier Waitomo will open its first central Wellington Fuel Stop in Tinakori next week.

As the region’s only low-cost operator, Waitomo’s arrival will bring much-needed competition and choice to the capital, where motorists have been paying some of New Zealand’s highest fuel prices.

Located at 24-26 Hutt Road, the unmanned 24-hour Tinakori Fuel Stop will be officially opened on Tuesday 2 July at 12pm, by Mayor of Wellington City Justin Lester.

Waitomo Group Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby said the opening of Waitomo’s Upper Hutt Fuel Stop in May demonstrated just how much Kiwis in the region craved fairer fuel prices.

“Our arrival in Upper Hutt immediately pushed prices down by up to 20 cents. For the residents, that means a little more room in the grocery budget, or the ability to put some money away, and that all goes back into the local economy. Our team have been blown away by the support we’ve received since opening.

“Expect more major price disruption in the market when Waitomo hits town next week.”

The new site will offer Unleaded 91, Premium 95, and Diesel and, like all new Waitomo Fuel Stops, is fitted with state-of-the-art vapour recovery technology that sucks petrol vapour that would otherwise escape into the atmosphere back into the pump.

To mark this historic opening, the winner of Waitomo’s Facebook competition for $1,000 free fuel will be the first to fuel up, before the site opens to the public at 12pm.

Guests will be welcomed on site with free coffee and hot food available.

Established in Te Kuiti more than 70 years ago by Desmond Ormsby, the 100 percent Kiwi, family-owned and operated company now has more than 60 Fuel Stops in the North Island, and the first South Island site will open later this year.




