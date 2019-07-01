Dr Keith Turner retires as Chair of Fisher & Paykel

Fisher & Paykel Appliances Holdings Limited today announces the retirement of long-serving Chair Dr Keith Turner from its Board, following a nine year tenure for the New Zealand-based company.

Dr Turner signalled his intention to retire in mid-2018 and has remained on with the Board for a further year in order to assist in the transition, with experienced Director Mr Liang Haishan appointed as Chair. Mr Liang has been a member of the Board since 2011.

Under Dr Turner’s Chairmanship, Fisher & Paykel Appliances has undertaken a significant strategic shift with a singular focus on developing its global premium appliance position.

The sale to global home appliance leader Haier Group in 2012 has allowed Fisher & Paykel to invest in new product innovation at scale and establish itself as the premium appliance brand within the Haier Group.

This strategic repositioning also saw the sale of Fisher & Paykel Finance in 2016, allowing the company to focus on its core appliance and technology businesses.

Dr Turner says Mr Liang’s appointment signals continuity for the strategic direction set down by the Board in 2010 that has seen Fisher & Paykel continue to grow its premium brand positioning globally.

“In his eight years on the Fisher & Paykel Board, Mr Liang has played an integral role in setting our strategic vision. His appointment as Chair will prove a real asset to furthering our premium aspirations across each of our markets.

“It has been an absolute privilege to serve as Chair of such an iconic New Zealand company, and to have the trust of Haier to remain as Independent Chair for the last seven years. Their support of our vision and trust in our governance and leadership has been outstanding,” Dr Turner says.







The Board retains strong governance from within Fisher & Paykel’s Executive team, with CEO/Managing Director Stuart Broadhurst, and Chief Commercial Officer/Director Daniel Witten-Hannah continuing in their roles.

Also stepping down at the June Board meeting are Independent Directors Jacqueline Chow and Bill Roest, following tenures of three years and eight years respectively.

Mr Roest will continue as the Independent Chair of the Fisher & Paykel Appliances Audit and Risk Committee, while Ms Chow leaves to give greater focus to several ASX100 listed governance roles.

Mr Liang says the long service of the three outgoing Directors has been invaluable as the brand establishes itself as a credible challenger in luxury appliance markets around the world.

“I would like to thank each of our outgoing Directors for their remarkable contributions to our Board. We have been extremely fortunate to be able to call on individuals of their calibre in setting the strategic direction of this business.

“It is those contributions that have helped establish Fisher & Paykel as a truly premium brand and one that is on a trajectory of exciting growth.”





