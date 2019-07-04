Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sqware Peg rebrands to Simplus following integration

Thursday, 4 July 2019, 8:16 am
Press Release: Simplus

SYDNEY, 3 July, 2019 – Less than five months after announcing its first international acquisition of Australian Salesforce partner Sqware Peg, Simplus is launching new innovative solutions and enhanced capabilities to Australian customers under the unified Simplus brand.

From today Simplus will be sunsetting the legacy Sqware Peg brand to be fully integrated and rebranded to Simplus. Simplus will now offer another level of Salesforce resource to the Australian market, beyond the already established cross-cloud capabilities and local industry expertise acquired through Sqware Peg.

“We had a goal to fast-track the integration process to minimise disruption to our team and bring new Salesforce capabilities to the Asia-Pacific market in under six months,” said Reid Meldrum, Managing Director of Simplus Australia.

The Sqware Peg acquisition, announced on 1 February 2019, was Simplus’ sixth Salesforce consulting partner acquisition since 2016, and it’s first as part of Simplus’ global expansion plans.

“Due to the cultural alignment between the two organisations and shared vision to be a global contender, the integration process has been Simplus’ most seamless and successful acquisition to date,” said Meldrum.



Simplus’ services in Australia now include quote-to-cash solutions leveraging the company’s expertise in Configure, Price, Quote (Salesforce CPQ), billing, and Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM). Salesforce CPQ is highly relevant to the healthcare, manufacturing and technology sectors.

In addition, new Simplus services including Salesforce Managed Services, Transformation Advisory, Change Management and User Adoption, have all had immediate traction with clients who are realising value beyond Salesforce’s core implementation services.

“Simplus Global has invested heavily in knowledge transfer and upskilling of the Australian team by leveraging our team in the Philippines and relocating several CPQ experts from the US to support demand and growth in Australia. As such, we expect to be quickly established as the leading CPQ expert in this market,” said Libby Adams, Deputy Managing Director, Simplus Australia.

Simplus has nearly 200 employees in Asia Pacific and expects this to double in the coming years to meet the demands of Salesforce growth in Asia Pacific. Globally, Simplus has over 500 Salesforce experts and growth is expected to continue worldwide.

“The transition from two separate companies to one company under the brand Simplus has been seamless due to strong cultural alignment and consistent support from the Simplus US team in integrating expertise into the Asia Pacific operations. I am thankful for the opportunity I had almost four years ago to lead Sqware Peg and look forward to continuing to grow the Simplus business in Australia with our amazing team of consultants” said Meldrum.

For more information, please contact (02) 9299 9001 or email danielle.ozolins@simplus.com.
Salesforce is among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

Salesforce, Salesforce CPQ, and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

ABOUT SIMPLUS
Simplus is a Platinum Salesforce Partner and the industry leader in Quote-to-Cash implementations, providing enterprise-wide digital transformation through advisory, implementation, change management, and managed services. Guided by the mantra, “success simplified,” we use leading cloud solutions to help companies establish profitable growth, operational efficiency, and an integrated customer experience. With more than 4500 projects and a customer satisfaction rating in the top 1% of all Salesforce partners, Simplus helps companies improve, innovate, and grow. For more information about Simplus, please visit www.simplus.com.

