Crossware Mail Signature 1st solution to sell subscription



AUCKLAND - Wednesday 3 July, 2019 - Crossware, the New Zealand-owned Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider of Crossware Mail Signature, has announced that its flagship product Crossware Mail Signature is now available for purchase from Microsoft's official application stores https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps.

Since the end of May, Microsoft has allowed selected SaaS vendors to make their subscriptions available for purchase on Microsoft AppSource and Azure Marketplace.

Recognising the commercial opportunities of this new Microsoft offering, Crossware joined a select group of vendors to participate. This follows intense consultation between Crossware and Microsoft to ensure Crossware Mail Signature conforms to Microsoft's stringent standards.

The resulting collaboration ensures Microsoft customers can now buy a subscription to Crossware Mail Signature through Microsoft and be confident it will run seamlessly with Microsoft's own powerful product Office 365.

Microsoft also revealed that Crossware Mail Signature was the first application to sell through its application marketplace store globally, with an American business placing an order for 100 seats within a day of the new system going live.

Crossware's founder and CEO Per Andersen says the availability of its software on Microsoft's app store is a huge step in growing the business and a significant milestone towards expanding Crossware's international distribution channel.







According to Andersen, this new Microsoft initiative will provide a major boost to the 20-year-old Kiwi company. "Ninety-eight percent of Crossware's revenue comes from international sales. At the moment we have people on the ground in the UK and the USA. We expect the availability of our product through Microsoft's app store will help us grow sales faster in both markets, enabling us to expand our teams much faster in each country," Andersen says.

Crossware offers smoothly integrated email signature software for Office 365 and other email platforms. The solution enables professional-looking email signatures, corporate branding, and statutory disclaimers to be automatically included on every email leaving a company, thereby ensuring consistent branding across all company emails - and no forgotten disclaimers.

A Microsoft partner, Crossware pioneered the creation of the first email signature solution for Microsoft Office 365, changing the way company signatures were formatted and delivered through its intelligent dynamic email signature application integrated with corporate databases.

Power of the new

Microsoft spokesperson, Patrick Quesnel, Cloud and Enterprise Business Group Lead, says Crossware Mail Signature is a first-rate fit alongside other products available from its application stores.

"Crossware's product is a valuable tool for helping construct a consistent corporate identity," Quesnel says.

"The fact that it conforms to our standards for data structures and user interface not only ensures reliability and ease of use, it also demonstrates the synergies to be gained from adherence to Microsoft's platform. We're pleased to offer Crossware Mail Signature to our customers.

"We're also pleased to see it as a demonstration of the power and convenience of our SaaS platform. Setting up a deliverable service is relatively easy and a good value proposition for both vendor and end-user."

Andersen says the company is honored to have been selected to work directly with Microsoft to implement its SaaS offering, and sees it as an important recognition of what Crossware has already achieved and the potential of the business.

"We are hugely appreciative of Microsoft's support. It validates the success and direction of our company and recognises the significant opportunities Crossware can offer to the international Microsoft community," he says.

"It is our mission to scale and develop our world-class technology, continually exceeding our customers' expectations with sleek, context-sensitive and intelligent email signatures. Now, with support from Microsoft, we can deliver this much faster", Andersen concludes.



© Scoop Media

