Ecogas a model for all communities

Ecogas processing of food waste to produce energy and bio-fertiliser at Reporoa is a model for all communities

The announcement that Ecogas will collect central North Island food wastes and process them at Reporoa into energy and bio-fertiliser will provide an example that all communities across New Zealand could follow said the Bioenergy Association.

Brian Cox, Executive Officer of the Bioenergy Association said that “ The Ecogas processing of food waste uses proven technologies and is widely done in most other countries. New Zealand has been slow to adopt circular economy principles where food wastes are processed to make other products rather than discharge to landfill. There is no reason why all communities across New Zealand could not have zero organic waste going to landfill by 2030.”

“The production of biogas from the waste will allow the generation of electricity, provide hot house heating, produce high value bio-fertiliser, and provide carbon dioxide for enhanced plant growth in the hot houses. These are valuable products which will reduce T & G Global’s horticulture operating costs and increase productivity. This is on top of the avoided cost of disposing of organic wastes from the site, as well as those communities who have contracted to supply organic waste instead of disposing of it into landfills.

The BioenergyAssociation has identified that 1.8Mt CO2-e of greenhouse gases could be reduced if this type of project was extended to other food processors and communities.

Mr Cox said that “it is great that the Government has recognised that using organic waste to produce energy and other co-products is good for business and communities and that proactive climate change policies can have a very positive upside to communities and the economy.”

