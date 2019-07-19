Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BitPrime Cryptocurrency Price Update

Friday, 19 July 2019, 9:56 am
Press Release: BitPrime

Cryptocurrency Market
Market capitalisation yesterday: NZD$370,200,581,290.44
Market capitalisation today: NZD$394,948,193,410.97
Change: 6.68%

Total 24-hour volume yesterday: NZD$125,790,724,641.51
Total 24-hour volume today: NZD$114,231,356,006.59
Change: -9.19%

Bitcoin Market Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$13,687.82
Open price today: NZD$14,433.94
Change: 5.45%
Dominance: 65.14%

Ethereum Market Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$290.95
Open price today: NZD$319.26
Change: 9.73%
Dominance: 8.65%

XRP Market Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$0.4433
Open price today: NZD$0.4678
Change: 5.53%
Dominance: 5.07%

Notable Mentions
Number of cryptocurrencies: 2356
Rankings by 24-hour volume:
1. Tether (USDT)
2. Bitcoin (BTC)
3. Ethereum (ETH)
4. Litecoin (LTC)
5. EOS (EOS)
6. Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
7. XRP (XRP)
8. Binance Coin (BNB)
9. NEO (NEO)
10. Ethereum Classic (ETC)

The top 24-hour gainer in marketcap for the top 100 coins is Japan Content Token (JCT) rising 28.59% while the top loser is UNUS SED LEO (LEO) dropping 4.21%

About BitPrime:
NZ owned, operated, and a registered financial service provider, BitPrime is the country’s most trusted cryptocurrency retailer. BitPrime differs from traditional exchanges and brokerages as you buy directly from their reserves. For more information, visit https://www.bitprime.co.nz

Disclaimer:
Price is calculated by the volume weighted average of all prices reported at each market (source: coinmarketcap).
The above references an opinion and is for informational purposes only. Do not take this as personalised financial or investment advice.


ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from BitPrime on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

Long Time Coming: Soil Turned On Waimea Dam

After almost 20 years of planning and a 'gruelling' process to keep the project on track, the Waimea Community Dam, one of the Tasman District's largest-ever projects, is now under way. More>>

Where's My Drone Pizza: Govt's Drone Plan 'Will Help Economy Take Off'

The paper Taking Flight: an aviation system for the automated age sets out the Government’s vision for how drones can be better integrated into the current transport system to develop a thriving, innovative and safe sector. More>>

ALSO:

Up 17.% In June Year: Fuel And Rent Drive Inflation

The consumers price index (CPI) rose 0.6 percent in the June 2019 quarter, due to higher prices for petrol and rent, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 