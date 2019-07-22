Modern Style Outdoor Furniture Opens New Christchurch Store







Unit 4 20 Innovation Road Islington Christchurch

This Is Exciting With Many People Asking For Modern Style Outdoor Furniture In Christchurch We Are Now Opening Soon 2nd August 11am - 4pm Friday - Monday - Phone 021 177 1806



We source the best and latest outdoor furniture designs. We import these furniture pieces directly. Our warehouse doubles as our showroom, too, which results in us being able to save you money. With three convenient locations, and the ability to deliver our furniture nationwide, you’re sure to find something you love.

You’ve probably seen some of the beautiful outdoor furniture that we sell, but you may be wondering why you should purchase your outdoor furniture from us. Let us explain what you’re getting when you shop with us:

We deliver high quality outdoor furniture that you can expect to last for years with proper care. You can rest assured knowing that we’re giving you quality and the best price. We believe that you shouldn’t spend your hard-earned money on outdoor furniture that you’ll end up replacing in a year or two, which is why it’s our mission to give you quality outdoor furniture options every time.

Our quality merchandise guarantee is made possible by the quality materials we use. We know that investing in outdoor furniture means investing in furniture that can withstand the elements its exposed to, so we make it easy by using state of the art materials in all of the outdoor furniture we sell.









No more paying retail. No more sacrificing quality.



At Modern Style Outdoor Furniture, we take customer service very seriously. After all, it’s our customers and their satisfaction that keeps us in business. As such, we have gone to great lengths to ensure we qualified and able to assist you at any point throughout your purchasing process. This means that our staff can help advise you when you first start shopping, while you’re making your final decision and even after your outdoor furniture comes home. We can help with finding the perfect piece, explaining how to take care of your furniture and answering any questions that may come up. We believe the process should be as easy as possible for you.

The right outdoor furniture can transform your outdoor space into a beautiful enclosure in significant ways. You can fully enjoy the outdoors when you have some outdoor furniture. You can lounge by the pool, enjoying your meal with a view of the sunset, or sipping your morning coffee while it’s still chilly out. Aesthetics and trends change often enough to make one’s head spin. When you purchase a piece of furniture, you don’t want it to go out of style before you've enjoyed it half a dozen times. With this in mind, high-end outdoor furniture manufacturers design their pieces to span across changing trends. With each style, designers put a lot of thought into how well their furniture will adapt and t into new ideas of beauty in decor. This furniture must remain durable and stylish for years.

We are so excited that you’ve taken the time to get to know us, and we hope that we get to know you more. Contact us today for more information on any of our quality outdoor furniture pieces. We’re here to help you find the perfect outdoor furniture for your outdoor living space. We can’t wait to hear from you!



ends

© Scoop Media

