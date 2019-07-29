Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Customers unhappy at the weekend

Monday, 29 July 2019, 9:55 am
Press Release: Customer Radar

A Customer Radar report released today found customers are most disgruntled on a Sunday, and phrases “Friyay” and “TGIF” appear to ring true for Kiwi shoppers who are more likely to be happy with customer service on a Friday.

The findings highlight a shift in customer satisfaction throughout the week says Mat Wylie, CEO of Customer Radar.

“Our findings show a low and slow start to the week, with Sunday being the worst day for customer satisfaction, significantly behind the top day, Friday,” says Wylie.

“With $57billion of retail cardholder spending in NZ in 2018, business owners need to stop and ask the hard questions to ensure they’re getting their fair slice of the pie,” he says. “When you are looking at the numbers and listening to what your customers are saying, it becomes clear where you are strong and where you are vulnerable – and there’s always room for improvement.”

Using Net Promoter Score (NPS), a global metric that is used to measure brand satisfaction and loyalty, Customer Radar analysed more than 500,000 pieces of customer feedback to assess their shopping experience across the week. The results showed a positive high on a Friday, with an NPS of 72.46, whereas Sunday shows a significant drop of six points in NPS to 66.36.

Having monitored millions of pieces of customer feedback for New Zealand customer-centric businesses for more than a decade, Wylie says it’s not all about the price.

“Customer experience is overtaking price and product, as to what keeps people coming back. Businesses need to listen to what their customers are saying, and adapt to what they are actually thinking, not what they assume they are thinking.



“In this fast-paced, competitive retail environment, businesses that last and thrive are the ones who are honed in on what their customers want,” he says.

Greg Harford, CEO, Retail NZ says retailers need to think strategically about how they run their businesses.

“Getting the mix right is good for the whole industry,” he says. “From store opening hours, to engaged staff, to quality of product and service - these things should work together to create a complete customer experience that keeps people coming back.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Customer Radar on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Royal Society Report: Understanding Our Plastics Problem

The report Plastics in the Environment: Te Ao Hurihuri – The Changing World sets out how plastics are made, used and disposed of. It outlines how plastics enter and accumulate in the environment, and the risks posed to wildlife and humans. More>>

ALSO:

Survey: NZ's Appetite For Eating Insects

When it comes to eating insects, New Zealanders like them crunchy and if given a choice would opt to eat a black field cricket before other creepy-crawlies, according to a new AgResearch report that explores the nation’s appetite for insects. More>>

ALSO:

Sweden Crash: CAA Grounds 21 Aircraft Over Safety Concerns

The Director of Civil Aviation Graeme Harris, has today, Saturday 20 July, 2019 suspended the airworthiness certificates of all 21 Gippsland GA8 Airvan aircraft currently operating in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 