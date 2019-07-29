Customers unhappy at the weekend

A Customer Radar report released today found customers are most disgruntled on a Sunday, and phrases “Friyay” and “TGIF” appear to ring true for Kiwi shoppers who are more likely to be happy with customer service on a Friday.

The findings highlight a shift in customer satisfaction throughout the week says Mat Wylie, CEO of Customer Radar.

“Our findings show a low and slow start to the week, with Sunday being the worst day for customer satisfaction, significantly behind the top day, Friday,” says Wylie.

“With $57billion of retail cardholder spending in NZ in 2018, business owners need to stop and ask the hard questions to ensure they’re getting their fair slice of the pie,” he says. “When you are looking at the numbers and listening to what your customers are saying, it becomes clear where you are strong and where you are vulnerable – and there’s always room for improvement.”

Using Net Promoter Score (NPS), a global metric that is used to measure brand satisfaction and loyalty, Customer Radar analysed more than 500,000 pieces of customer feedback to assess their shopping experience across the week. The results showed a positive high on a Friday, with an NPS of 72.46, whereas Sunday shows a significant drop of six points in NPS to 66.36.

Having monitored millions of pieces of customer feedback for New Zealand customer-centric businesses for more than a decade, Wylie says it’s not all about the price.

“Customer experience is overtaking price and product, as to what keeps people coming back. Businesses need to listen to what their customers are saying, and adapt to what they are actually thinking, not what they assume they are thinking.







“In this fast-paced, competitive retail environment, businesses that last and thrive are the ones who are honed in on what their customers want,” he says.

Greg Harford, CEO, Retail NZ says retailers need to think strategically about how they run their businesses.

“Getting the mix right is good for the whole industry,” he says. “From store opening hours, to engaged staff, to quality of product and service - these things should work together to create a complete customer experience that keeps people coming back.”





