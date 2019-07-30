Katana Technologies Introduces One Click Restore

Katana Technologies Introduces One Click Ransomware Restore

Following a recent report by the Office of the Auditor General in which DHBs were urged to focus on I.T. Security and Disaster Recovery, Katana Technologies releases one-click restore Ransomware Protection, bridging the gap between security and backup, with NeuShield Data Sentinel.

The Office of the Auditor General posed three questions to consider:

What is your level of confidence that your DHB’s information systems will be able to support the delivery of services in a reasonable time frame after a disaster?

How secure are your DHB’s systems, and how do you ensure that you maintain information security at an appropriate level?

What are you doing to ensure that your DHB’s information service providers have the protections and controls in place to protect your information?

Twelve years ago, A1Care suffered a significant ransomware attack during an era when such attacks were not as common as they are today. Percy Syddall, its CEO, never forgot what the attacker put his company through—he recalls that the hackers’ demands kept changing over time, as mentioned in ITPro Today in this article.

“No one wants to be a victim of ransomware, but SMBs and consumers often don’t have the time, money or technical resources they need to defend themselves or recover their data when things go wrong,” said Steve Rielly, Founder, Katana Technologies, the distributor of NeuShield. “With NeuShield’s Mirror Shielding technology and newest One-Click Restore capabilities, our customers will be able to rest easy knowing that they have the simple tools they need to protect their data and get back to work quickly if hit with any unknown or zero-day threat.”

NeuShield Mirror Shielding technology makes an attacker believe he or she has taken control of a computer’s data files, but the attacker is seeing a mirror image of the system and does not have actual possession of the data. In the event that a user receives a ransom demand or notices that the files have been unintentionally altered or encrypted, the user simply clicks a single button to revert back to the original files. Multiple revisions of the file are stored so that users can go back to the right version. This groundbreaking technology doesn’t require a backup procedure, so there is virtually no impact on computer performance or downtime during data recovery.







NeuShield Data Sentinel, includes One-Click Restore capabilities—making it even easier for ransomware victims to quickly regain access to their computer, files and data without additional backups or downtime - when other malware defences, like antivirus and anti-ransomware, fail.

The new Features in NeuShield Data Sentinel will include:

One-Click Restore

Reverts undesired changes to your computer settings and programs.

Removes unwanted malicious applications that have been installed.

Brings computer back into a known good state.

Advanced Reporting

Displays security applications and their status.

Monitors disk usage and free space.

Reports on the client and operating system status.

Audits client and account activity.

“NeuShield takes a completely revolutionary approach to data protection. Rather than trying to detect and block threats one-by-one, our patent-pending approach shields important data to prevent threats from modifying it,” said Elisha Riedlinger, COO, NeuShield. “In partnership with Katana, we are well-positioned to meet mass-market demands for a simple, reliable and budget-friendly way to instantly restore corrupted files or data back to its pre-attack state if hackers compromise a user’s traditional lines of defence.”

