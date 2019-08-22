Lewis Bradford Consulting Engineers wins upreme Award

MEDIA RELEASE 22/08/2019

Lewis Bradford Consulting Engineers wins Structural Engineering Society of New Zealand Supreme Award for the structural design of Tūranga.

On Monday 19th August at the Structural Engineering Society of New Zealand Conference in Auckland, Lewis Bradford Consulting Engineers was awarded both the Commercial Building Award and the 2019 Supreme Award for Structural Engineering Excellence for their structural design of Tūranga, the new central library of Christchurch.

The judging panel was “impressed by the complex yet elegant design and determined that it showcased next generation structural engineering combined with outside the box thinking.” The judges “deemed that this project demonstrated world leading innovation over multiple aspects, especially the on-site casting of large concrete rocking shear walls full height.”

These awards add to the growing list of accolades for the project, including the 2019 NZSEE Seismic Resilience Award for low damage design, an NZIA 2019 Canterbury Public Architecture Award, the Property Council New Zealand Rider Levett Bucknall Property Industry Awards 2019 Supreme Award and the Gold and National Category Award at the Registered Master Builders New Zealand Commercial Project Awards. Tūranga was recognised at the ACENZ Innovate Awards earlier this month with both a silver award for Lewis Bradford and the Community Award that was presented to the people of Christchurch, Christchurch City Libraries, Christchurch City Council and the Matapopore Trust.

Lewis Bradford’s structural design of Tūranga has also recently been shortlisted for an IStructE award. Based in London, the IStructE awards are widely recognised as the ‘world championship of structural engineering’. Tūranga is the only building in the southern hemisphere to be shortlisted in any IStructE awards category in 2019.

Lewis Bradford is a structural engineering consultancy with offices in Christchurch and Queenstown. The engineering design team was led by Craig Lewis, a proud builder’s son from Oamaru and included Technical Director Tim Shannon who has wide ranging international structural experience and Dr Jamaledin Borzouie, who gained his PhD at the University of Canterbury after completing his undergraduate studies in Tehran.

