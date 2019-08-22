Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FMA finding on ANZ related party transaction

Thursday, 22 August 2019, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The FMA said today it has completed its inquiry into disclosure by ANZ of the sale of the property at 269 St Heliers Bay Road by Arawata Assets Limited to Deborah Veronica Walsh (the wife of former CEO, David Hisco) and has determined that ANZ New Zealand Group should have disclosed this as a related party transaction in its 2017 financial statements.

The FMA determination is primarily based on the nature of the transaction which, in our view, makes this disclosure material for the financial reporting purposes.

ANZ disagrees with the FMA’s finding as it considers the transaction not to be material information on the basis that this disclosure could not influence the economic decisions of the users of financial statements.

In terms of the valuations, the FMA has not assessed the appropriateness of the sale price as this is the matter for other agencies to consider.

The FMA has informed the Reserve Bank of New Zealand of its determination, reflecting the RBNZ’s role in banking supervision, and as part of the joint focus on conduct and culture. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), as the primary regulator of ANZ’s parent company, has also been informed.

The FMA has engaged with NZICA as the front line regulator for auditors, for it to consider whether to assess the auditor’s procedures in determining the disclosures in the audited 2017 financial statements.

The FMA is continuing to engage with ANZ and will require it to issue a corrective statement relating to the 2017 financial statements. The FMA expects ANZ to review its internal financial reporting in light of this issue.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Super Fund/Canada Bid v NZTA: Tow Preferred Bidders For Auckland Light Rail

The two preferred delivery partners for Auckland light rail have been chosen and a final decision on who will build this transformational infrastructure will be made early next year, Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced. More>>

ALSO:

9.3 Percent: Gender Pay Gap Unchanged Since 2017

“While it has remained flat since 2017, the gender pay gap has been trending down since the series began in 1998, when it was 16.2 percent,” labour market statistics manager Scott Ussher said. More>>

ALSO:

Ex-KPEX: Stuff Pulls Pin On Media Companies' Joint Ad-Buying Business

A four-way automated advertising collaboration between the country's largest media companies is being wound up after one of the four - Australian-owned Stuff - pulled the pin on its involvement as part of a strategic review of its operations ... More>>

Bus-iness: Transdev To Acquire More Auckland And Wellington Operations

Transdev Australasia today announced that it has agreed terms to acquire two bus operations in Auckland and Wellington, reaching agreement with Souter Investments to purchase Howick and Eastern Buses and Mana Coach Services. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 