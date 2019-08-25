Finalists announced for Excellence Awards

Finalists announced for Excellence Awards



The National Association of Women in Construction NZ (NAWIC) were delighted to have received a significant increase in entry numbers for their fifth annual Excellence Awards, this year in partnership with BCITO.

“We are both humbled and inspired by the extremely high quality of entries we received,” says Awards Convenor Stacey Mendonca. “It’s wonderful to be able to celebrate and acknowledge some of our top women working in the New Zealand building and construction industry.”

“We’re so looking forward to celebrating the finalists’ achievements, and sharing their incredible stories with the wider industry,” added President Jenny Parker. “As the list of finalists shows, women are positively impacting all aspects of our industry. The finalists’ own organisations, communities and whanau should be extremely proud.”

Warwick Quinn, BCITO's Chief Executive, says, "The NAWIC Awards are a testament to the strong dedication and work ethic of all women in construction, and a fitting way to celebrate just a few of their achievements. We are proud to partner with NAWIC for this initiative.”

“For everyone at BCITO, sharing the recognition of high achievers makes everything we do so worthwhile. Congratulations to all finalists."

The event confirming this year’s winners will be held at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron in Auckland from 6.30pm on Friday, 27 September. Following drinks and canapes, formalities will commence at 7.30pm. Tickets for the event are available at https://2019-nawic-excellence-awards.lilregie.com/

Finalists in all seven categories are:

Helen Tippett Award – Sonia Barker, Project Director, YMCA, Christchurch; Helen Trappitt, Director, Lewis Bradford Consulting Engineers, Christchurch; Colleen Upton, Hutt Gas and Plumbing, Lower Hutt.

Tradeswoman of the Year - Dana Kingsbeer, Cabinetmaker, Vogue Kitchens, Gisborne; Jade Robertson, Director, The Robertsons Ltd, Hamner Springs ; Jodie Wallen, Director, Wallen Concreting, Papakura; Elizsabeth Watson, Roof Cladder, Stone Roofing Ltd, Hamilton

Professional Woman of the Year – Erin Black, Associate Business Development Team Leader, Beca, Christchurch; Eleanor Jackson, Residential Manager, Viridian Glass Ltd Partnership, Auckland; Kathryn Kitchen, Manager/Director, Fisher Aluminium, Gisborne; Rebecca Macdonald, Principal Wastewater Engineer, Jacobs Ltd, Christchurch; Leonie Metge, Manager, Cube Dentro, Pukekohe; Victoria Read, Director, Aspect Architecture, Martinborough; Simone Sharp, Associate Director - Project Management Team Leader, AECOM New Zealand, Auckland.

Rising Star, Site – Tracy Clearwater, Joiner, Nigel Molloy Joinery, Winton; Sarah Duggan, Surveyor, Beca, Wellington; Stephanie Kirk, Environmental Scientist, Beca, Hamilton; Morgan Raby, Project Engineer, HEB Structures, Auckland

Rising Star, Office – Melanie John, Kitchen Designer, Cube Dentro, Takanini; Lisa Mace, Senior Process Engineer, Beca, Christchurch; Gaya Paranisamy, Cost Manager, Beca, Wellington; Neha Sharma, Transport Engineer, Jacobs Ltd, Wellington; Evie Wallace, Process Engineer, Beca, Christchurch

Excellence in Construction Administration – Krissy Danford, Business Administrator/Finance Manager, Johnstone Construction, Auckland; Gillian Darroch, Health and Safety and Training Convenor, MetroPerformance Glass, Mt Maunganui; Jessica Drummond, Corporate Services Manager, Miyamoto International, Christchurch; Alison Glover, Health & Safety and Admin, Lawton Building, Auckland; Tracy Shaw, People and Performance Advisor, Higgins, Hawkes Bay; Kylie Wech, Contract Manager, Downer, Whangarei

Outstanding Achievement in Design – Sarah Hewlett Diprose, Associate Principal, Warren & Mahoney, Auckland; Hedda Oosterhoff, National Architectural Manager, T & R Interior Systems, Wellington; Sally Reid, Director, Nagel Consultants, New Plymouth; Barbara van Zyl, Associate Principal, Jasmax, Auckland; Xinyi Wong, Associate-Buildling Services, Beca, Auckland

Student or Apprentice Excellence Award – Corrina Bohny, Contract Construction, Apprentice Carpenter; Kirsty Currie, Apprentice Carpenter, Beelee Homes Ltd, Dunedin; Georgia Danford, Administration & Accounts Assistant, Johnstone Construction, Auckland; Melanie John, Kitchen Designer, Cube Dentro, Takanini; Divya Kataria, Student, AUT Auckland; Danielle Platt, Quantity Surveyor, Rider Levett Bucknell, Christchurch; Paris Ternent-James, Apprentice Carpenter, MB Brown Ltd, Masterton; Anna Winskill-Moore, Apprentice builder, Osborne Brothers Construction, Dunedin





© Scoop Media

