Guesswork and dumb luck are no longer enough, says leading technology business



A quirky, interactive event aimed at businesses struggling to understand who their clients really are (or should be) will be an eyeopener for many, says Australasian business solutions company, Fusion5.

Hot on the heels of some significant international data breaches, the event will be calling out those who are ‘risking it all’ by relying on Excel spreadsheets or documents to keep their customer data safe from hackers, disgruntled employees and competitors. The Guess Who event is designed to help businesses use CRM (customer relationship management) software in the cloud as a means to reduce costs, increase sales revenue and apply industrial-strength security to their irreplaceable data.

As well as highlighting security issues, data integrity will be another crucial issue discussed at the event, says Kristy Brown, Fusion5’s General Manager - CRM. "While protection of data is front of mind for all businesses today, the quality of the data is also a key concern. We live in a data-driven world, where customers and prospects expect higher and higher levels of personalisation and service, so collecting and using data smartly is paramount. You can’t rely on guesswork and luck."

Fusion5’s Guess Who event will include hands-on participation, interactive examples of CRM in action, presentations from technology specialists, real-life examples of how to do it right, and for the overwhelmed - a FREE ‘Customer Relationship’ therapy session with a Fusion5 CRM expert.

When: 3-5pm, 25th September 2019

Where: Microsoft House, Level 5/22 Viaduct Harbour Ave, Auckland, 1010

