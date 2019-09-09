Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Geraint Martin to step down as Te Papa’s Chief Executive

Monday, 9 September 2019, 5:36 pm
Press Release: Te Papa

Te Papa’s Chief Executive Geraint Martin announced today he will step down from the role at the end of the year.

Mr Martin said he had achieved what he set out to do at the museum, and Te Papa was in a strong position for the future.

“It has been a privilege to be part of the team leading Te Papa, it is a truly special place, and my time at the museum will always be a highlight of my career,” Mr Martin said.

He paid tribute to the museum’s co-leader, Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai, to its leadership team, and in particular to the staff of Te Papa.

“It really is an honour to work with the taonga of the nation, and with the incredible team here who live and breathe that every day.”

Mr Martin took on the role of Chief Executive in April 2017, and the museum has achieved some important milestones during his tenure.

Te Papa opened its ground-breaking new gallery, Toi Art, in 2017 and the acclaimed Te Taiao Nature exhibition in 2019. Behind the scenes, the museum had made major investments in its buildings and infrastructure, and received a permanent increase to its funding from government in Budget 2019.

Te Papa Board Chair Dame Fran Wilde acknowledged Mr Martin’s achievements in the role.

“Geraint took up his role at a time when Te Papa faced a number of issues, including the need to upgrade vital infrastructure and an organisational structure that required some re-shaping,” Dame Fran said.

“He took up these challenges, and this focus on the organisational and physical infrastructure has given us a strong platform to develop our public offering for the future.”

Mr Martin will remain as Chief Executive for the remainder of 2019, enabling the recruitment of a new Chief Executive to take up the role in the new year.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Te Papa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"Vision And Growth": Capital Markets 2029 Report

Broader participation by New Zealanders, greater access to growth capital for New Zealand enterprises, and more choices for investors drive the recommendations in the Capital Markets 2029 report released today. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Call For More Funding To Stop Plague Of Wallabies

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann. More>>

ALSO:

IBVD-1: Suspected Chicken Virus - Facility Restrictions, Exports Affected

Departmental chief scientist Dr John Roche says the virus can affect the immune system of young chickens but it poses no risk to human health or the health of other animals. More>>

ALSO:

"Farmers Doing Their Bit": Five Years Of Water Accord

Today, the Sustainable Dairy: Water Accord farmers and partners announced their achievements to date... More>>

ALSO:

Ngaruroro River:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 