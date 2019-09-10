Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Waipa Business Awards winner

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Jean McKenzie


Waipa Business Awards winner believes ‘lighting a fire within you’

A former teacher for over 30 years, a volunteer fire fighter for 13 years in the Pirongia Brigade, and the founder of two educational initiatives in the past five years.

Jean McKenzie, the woman who has carved out an unconventional career path, said she is really thrilled to clinch the award – ‘Leader of the Year' at the Waipa Excellence in Business Awards, the premier business event in Waipa that recognizes sustainable growth, development and excellence.

“I consider my path a journey of opening doors and finding something I care about and care deeply,” said McKenzie, when asked why she as a Deputy Principal switched to the business world and launched Impact Tutoring 5 years ago.

The start-up has grown to 14 tutors with three locations, helping hundreds of students in literacy, mathematics, and other subjects. This has included winning in Waipa Business Awards Excellence in New and Emerging Small Business.

While many of us don’t often step out of a comfort zone, McKenzie took a leap of faith in January 2017, launching Mathematics for a Life Trust (MFAL). The nonprofit organization has granted subsidies to 69 students for their Mathematical Tuition fees in Auckland, Waikato, Hamilton, Cambridge, Waipa and Taranaki.

McKenzie sees MFAL as an answer for underprivileged kids in New Zealand using the platform of mathematics tuition as the main vehicle. More importantly, she finds that improved academic performance often leads to increased self-confidence, better family relationships, and in the long term, rich career options for the student.

As this Waikato based charitable trust is well on the way to expand nationwide, it won ‘New and Emerging Excellence in Small Business’ and a second award ‘Sustainability and Contribution to the Community’ at the Waipa Business Awards 2018.

The strides were made not without challenges, especially when you open a new door, said McKenzie. She have met doubters and those unable to share the same vision, but none of these can stop her dedication to making a change happen, starting from the personal and community levels.

“The key is not allowing other people’s perception to define you, that you are a boy or a girl so you can or can’t do something, and believing you should use your skills that you have,” said McKenzie.

When McKenzie put the uniform to become a volunteer firefighter a decade ago, she had the belief that girls can do anything. Today, as an inspiring business leader, she still holds fast to the same belief and tries to empower more women to do the same.

“I want to open doors, connect people, and transform lives. So together we can change the world,” McKenzie added.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Jean McKenzie on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Cheques Out: Inland Revenue And ACC Push For Paperless

Inland Revenue and the Accident Compensation Corporation are calling ‘time’ on cheques. From March next year, IR and ACC will no longer accept payments by cheque from customers who are able to use alternative payment options. More>>

ALSO:

"Vision And Growth": Capital Markets 2029 Report

Broader participation by New Zealanders, greater access to growth capital for New Zealand enterprises, and more choices for investors drive the recommendations in the Capital Markets 2029 report released today. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Call For More Funding To Stop Plague Of Wallabies

Wallabies could spread over a third of New Zealand within the next 50 years, unless control is increased dramatically, says Forest & Bird central North Island regional manager Rebecca Stirnemann. More>>

ALSO:

IBVD-1: Suspected Chicken Virus - Facility Restrictions, Exports Affected

Departmental chief scientist Dr John Roche says the virus can affect the immune system of young chickens but it poses no risk to human health or the health of other animals. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 