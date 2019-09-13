Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vegetable growers get behind farm environment plans

Friday, 13 September 2019, 2:48 pm
Press Release: Horticulture NZ

More than 30 Horowhenua vegetable growers get behind farm environment plans as part of freshwater initiative


More than 30 Horowhenua vegetable growers are signing up to audited farm environment plans to prove that they care for the environment and freshwater.

At a meeting in Levin last night, Tararua Growers President, Terry Olsen told the growers that now is the time to act to prove to central and regional government that they follow best practice.

‘We need to put our energy into ensuring the Government’s freshwater proposals result in positive outcomes,’ said Mr Olsen.

‘For example, we can use audited farm management plans to show that we are serious about the environment and farming sustainably.’

Last night’s meeting was hosted by Horticulture New Zealand and Vegetables New Zealand.

Vegetables New Zealand General Manager, Antony Heywood said that vegetable growers across the country are concerned about the impact the freshwater proposals and nutrient limits could have on their businesses.

‘Vegetable growers are proud of the fresh, healthy food that they grow for New Zealanders. Many of their businesses are inter-generational and their focus is on growing sustainably for the years to come.

‘Audited farm management plans offer growers throughout the country a way to show central and local government that they are always looking for ways to reduce further their environmental impact.’

Horticulture New Zealand and Vegetables New Zealand will be holding three more workshops in Levin. These workshops will be the basis for workshops that Horticulture New Zealand and Vegetables New Zealand plan to run throughout the country, to support vegetables growers to show how they follow best practice.

At the same time, Horticulture New Zealand will be making a submission to the Government on its freshwater proposals, pointing out the importance of New Zealand being able to continue to grow its own fresh vegetables and fruit.

ENDS


