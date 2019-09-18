Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Amazon Studios' Series Offers Significant Opportunities

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 10:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Film Commission

Amazon Studios' Series Based on
The Lord of the Rings Offers Significant Opportunities for New Zealand

The New Zealand Film Commission and partners from the sector, including Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) have worked together to bring the Amazon Studios series based on The Lord of the Rings to New Zealand.

New Zealand being chosen as the production location, offers significant opportunities for the local screen sector and indirect benefits into other industries, including new jobs and direct spend.

Kerry Prendergast, Chair of the New Zealand Film Commission Board says the streaming series filming in New Zealand will bring immense benefits to the country.

“The scale of Amazon Studios' series, based on The Lord of the Rings, will create significant economic benefits and employment opportunities. The New Zealand Film Commission, along with the broader industry and New Zealand partners, welcome the opportunities Amazon Studios will bring to New Zealand.”

Annabelle Sheehan, Chief Executive of the New Zealand Film Commission says Amazon Studios’ decision is testament to the skills, capability and reputation of New Zealand’s screen industry as well as strong infrastructure in cities such as Auckland.

Since the early 2000’s the volume of production in New Zealand has continued to increase, growing the screen sector into a billion-dollar industry and creating significant economic benefits for other sectors such as tourism.

Sheehan says the series provides an opportunity to grow New Zealand’s screen sector even further.

“It will capture the hearts and imaginations of fans worldwide and expand connections to New Zealand via Amazon Studios’ significant global audience. New Zealand agencies will continue to work closely with Amazon Studios as they build their presence across New Zealand and develop future partnerships.”

The series based on The Lord of the Rings will utilise vendors from across New Zealand, and include location shooting in several regions. The main production base will be in Auckland.


