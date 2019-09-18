Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Cookie Project launches crowdfunding campaign

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 12:36 pm
Press Release: The Cookie Project

Wednesday 18th September, 2019

Social enterprise The Cookie Project launches crowdfunding campaign to boost employment pathways for Kiwis with disabilities

Social enterprise The Cookie Project has today launched its first crowdfunding campaign, to help accelerate its next phase of growth in providing employment pathways for Kiwis with disabilities.

Founded in June 2018, The Cookie Project is the first company in New Zealand that only employs bakers with disabilities, with a purpose of breaking down social stigmas and demonstrating the value of those with disabilities to the disabled themselves, and to society.

Since its inception, the social enterprise has provided over 700 hours of paid employment, with all bakers paid at least the national minimum wage of $17.70 an hour.

The Cookie Project is seeking to raise a minimum of $40,000 via PledgeMe, with plans to use these funds towards new equipment such as mixers and other baking accessories, and operating costs such as production overheads, product packaging, backend systems upgrade and marketing resources.

Those who pledge to The Cookie Project’s campaign can also choose among a range of rewards, including cookie flavours not yet released to the public, branded merchandise, hampers with products from partners Lewis Road Creamery, Pic’s Peanut Butter and Trade Aid, and interactive baking tour experiences.

Co-founder Graeme Haddon says the funds raised will improve efficiency in the kitchen, and will be key in the lead up to Christmas.

“We’ve reached a level where industrial mixers with larger capacities are essential to cater for the number of orders we receive each week - which we think is a great problem to have.

“It’s incredible that what started in my home kitchen just over 18 months ago has developed into a full-fledged operation - we even have a number of corporate organisations already placing their Christmas orders,” Haddon adds.

Co-founder Eric Chuah says this crowdfunding campaign marks a milestone for The Cookie Project and its vision, especially in light of Disability Pride Week.

“We’re proud to have over 30 Kiwis with disabilities on our current roster, who enjoy coming to work and feel a sense of accomplishment through their employment. We’re also proud to have thousands of Kiwis enjoy our products and help contribute towards a more diverse and inclusive Aotearoa.

“We thank everyone who has supported our social enterprise to date and can’t wait to welcome more bakers to our team as we continue to grow,” Chuah concludes.

The crowdfunding campaign is now live and will run for two weeks. To help The Cookie Project reach its target, go to www.pledgeme.co.nz/projects/6288-help-us-change-bad-attitude-one-cookie-at-a-time.

ENDS


