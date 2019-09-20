Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZCTU calls on employers to release staff for Climate Strike

Friday, 20 September 2019, 12:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

Working people across Aotearoa are standing in support of the Student Strike for Climate (SS4C) on Friday 27 September.

"We are calling on employers to support their staff who want to take action for the planet. Climate change is an issue we all face, and we need to work together to find urgent and significant solutions. Employers, unions and all working people should discuss how they can participate in this strike and show the students we support them in a call for a better healthier planet," CTU President, Richard Wagstaff said.

"Our young people are to be celebrated. They are leading the way in demanding we implement solutions to climate change. The best way we can respond this week is to join them on the street and show we care about climate change as much as they do." Wagstaff said.

Sophie Handford, organiser with SS4C, is thrilled to have unions on board. "It is so great that union members are supporting us. Union members know the power of collective action - so it makes sense that they would get why we are doing this. After all there are no jobs on a dead planet."

"People power for our planet is what will make the difference. That’s why working people in Aotearoa will be joining with the global union movement in supporting Climate Strike events in the week of 20 - 27 September.Working people in union are clear and determined that we need a just transition to good jobs in a zero-carbon economy, and that transition needs to start now," Wagstaff said.

"Climate Change is a result of the fact that too many people have made decisions that have focused on money over what’s good for people and our planet. But we can turn things around. Together we can make good decisions that protect, nurture and grow our planet. It’s the actions of people that have gotten us into this mess and it’s the actions of people that can get us out," Wagstaff said.

"I encourage working people to talk to their work colleagues and their employers so they can take action and attend the student marches if possible, to hold workplace meetings with employers to talk about what can be done to treat the planet better within workplaces. Together we can make a difference," Wagstaff said.

To show your support for the planet add your name here - http://www.together.org.nz/people-power-planet


New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

ALSO:

