A Win For Consumers , Finally

Thursday, 3 October 2019, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Flick Electric Co


Flick Electric Co. cautiously welcomes the Electricity Price Review and, its focus on improving customer well-being and reducing energy poverty.


Steve O’Connor, Flick Electric CEO said, “I’m thrilled to see the government lay a path towards a fairer Aotearoa where consumer voices are heard, and energy poverty is addressed. We commend the government’s commitment to change the market to level the playing field and boost competition.


“We’ve been arguing for the industry to do better for consumers, remove inappropriate prompt payment discounts, win-back and saves since 2014, so it’s good to see we’re finally seeing action on these unethical practices.


“We wholeheartedly agree with the report’s areas of focus and are heeding the call to collaborate. We’re working with other independent retailers to engage with the report’s recommendations and will be releasing our full response over the coming days.”

