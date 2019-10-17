Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Third Quarter Strongest So Far in 2019

Thursday, 17 October 2019, 10:22 am
Press Release: OMANZ

The Out-of-Home Media Association of New Zealand (OMANZ) reported today the continued growth of the out-of-home sector with net media revenue in the July-September 2019 period increasing by 22% year on year. OMANZ member revenues were reported as $36.07m in Q3 2019 up from $29.53m in the same period in 2018.

The Calendar Year to date revenue has increased 18% with members posting $100.14m 2019 versus $84.63m for the same period in 2018.

Digital out-of-home continues to be a significant contributor to overall out-of-home revenue growth, accounting for 61% ($22.12m) of all revenue in Q3 2019, the highest share to date.


OMANZ Chairman, Nick Vile said, “Digital Out of Home is continuing to be supported by advertisers who recognise its ability to captivate audiences by adapting messages to deliver dynamic and relevant campaign messaging. With an increase in demand for our medium, we are also seeing improved yield conversion; the growth in revenue isn’t matched by growth in digital out-of-home inventory which has been stable at 12% of total inventory since October 2018. We are also seeing a stabilisation of revenue from the static formats which remains a cost-effective channel for advertisers to build audience reach.”

Vile continued “when you consider the media agency channel, SMI reported negative growth for the Jan – Aug period of -.5% versus out-of-home at 12.5%. This is a very strong indicator of the value advertisers are placing on out-of-home as an important part of their media mix."


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from OMANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

ALSO:

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 