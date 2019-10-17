Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Proceedings filed against alleged horse transport cartel

Thursday, 17 October 2019, 10:42 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

17 October 2019


Commission files proceedings against alleged horse transport cartel


The Commerce Commission has filed High Court proceedings against the International Racehorse Transport New Zealand Partnership (IRT Partnership) for alleged price fixing in the provision of services for equine air freight.

In May 1989 IRT Partnership formed a joint venture with a competitor for the purpose of providing trans-Tasman equine airfreight services. The original agreement included a pricing structure for the provision of services, which they had previously been in competition for, and a profit-sharing clause. Those arrangements remained in place until October 2018, during which time key details, including pricing rates, were re-negotiated and updated.

The Commission alleges that the agreement between IRT Partnership and its competitor to set retail prices amounted to cartel conduct in breach of the Commerce Act. Specifically, the Commission alleges that the agreement provided for the fixing, controlling and maintaining of the retail prices to be quoted and charged, and the size of discounts that could be given, for equine airfreight services.

As this case is before the Court, the Commission cannot comment further at this time.

Background
IRT Partnership is a firm trading in partnership, of which the current partners are Auckland-based International Racehorse Transport (NZ) Limited and Cole IRT Limited. IRT Partnership is one of the largest equine freighters in New Zealand with a significant market share.

IRT Partnership’s services involve all facets of the logistical arrangements for the movement of horses by air, from origin to destination. This includes booking charter or scheduled flights, providing for horse welfare on planes, organising vet checks and assisting with tax payments, customs charges and any other requirements of destination countries.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

ALSO:

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 