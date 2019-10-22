Japan’s #1 favourite Suntory BOSS Coffee brand lands in NZ

Suntory BOSS Coffee – consumer media release

October 2019



Welcome to something new: Japan’s #1 favourite

Suntory BOSS Coffee brand lands in New Zealand





From ramen to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Japanese innovation is everywhere; our fascination with all things Japanese is on the increase. The land of matcha, cherry blossoms, emojis, sushi and animé has always captivated our imagination; now we can add another great Japanese invention to our list – Suntory BOSS chilled flash-brew coffee in a can.

Delicious and refreshing, Suntory BOSS Coffee was first invented in Japan in 1992, and quickly became the nation’s number one-selling canned coffee brand*. Today, a whopping 324 million cans of delicious chilled coffee in a can are consumed there every year – that’s over 600 cans drunk every minute! Now New Zealanders can find out why it’s so popular for themselves, with the launch of Suntory BOSS Iced Long Black and Iced Latte Coffees.

Suntory BOSS Coffee is created using the traditional Japanese flash-brew method. Coffee beans are brewed piping hot to release the rich aroma, then chilled down in seconds (a ‘flash’) to lock in flavour. It’s a method that sets Suntory BOSS Coffee apart from the rest. While flash-brew has been a staple in Japan since the 1960s, it’s a relatively new concept in New Zealand.

Suntory BOSS Coffee is the only flash-brewed packaged coffee product available in New Zealand, and it’s set to be a smash hit here, just as it is in Japan and the US. We love our coffee in New Zealand, and with Suntory BOSS Coffee on our shores and shelves nationwide, the subtle, smooth flavour of quality chilled coffee will never be far from reach again.

Whether it’s starting your day with a boost, or getting through the mid-afternoon slump, Suntory BOSS Coffee is always on hand – it comes in a can and doesn’t compromise on taste. Shana Khan, Inventions Manager, Frucor Suntory says, “We are incredibly excited to bring the iconic Suntory BOSS Coffee to New Zealand.

“Kiwis love coffee – on average we each drink 600 cups of coffee every year – there’s no doubt this unique and delicious chilled coffee will attract the admiration of New Zealanders, as it has in Japan.”

Suntory BOSS Coffee Iced Long Black and Iced Latte is available from 25 October nationwide from your local supermarket, petrol station and convenience store just in time for summer. RRP $4.00.

Suntory BOSS Coffee: fab facts



• Iced Long Black contains no dairy or added sugar, with just five calories per can

• Iced Latte contains 6.3g added sugar and 52 calories per can

• 135mg caffeine per 237ml – just shy of an average 150mg double shot

• Coffee delivered in a recyclable can

#suntorybosscoffee #flashbrew #howjapancan



For more information, please contact Catherine Milford 021 823034 or Catherine.Milford@networkcommunication.co.nz

*No.1 canned coffee brand in Japan based on 2018 sales volume. Intage



Quick Quiz: What kind of a BOSS are you?

Are you the decisive type, or does the mere mention of ‘pick one’ spike your stress levels? Our handy quiz will take the hassle out of knowing which Suntory BOSS Coffee to try first!

Questions

You’re at a highly-recommended Japanese restaurant, and you’re handed a 10-page menu. Do you:

Put it aside. You know what you want

Change your mind every minute – it all looks fab!

Have a quick look, and order one familiar item, and one you’ve never tried before

You’ve only got 30 minutes – not enough time to get to the gym. Do you:

Hop on your bike and find a hill

Maybe you’ll just flag it this time

You do some rajio taisō – the Japanese do this exercise daily for health and it’s great!

Your desk at work is:

Super-organised

A bit of a jumble but you know where everything is anyway

What desk? I work on the go.

The biggest compliment someone can pay you is:

You’re so organised

You’re so kind

You’re a great friend

Mostly a: Suntory BOSS Coffee Iced Long Black. You’re strong, quick and decisive. You like your coffee straight, with no fussy extras – just like you. Most likely to be found enjoying your Iced Long Black can of coffee on the go, on your way to the gym or work, or heading out to your favourite weekend sport.

Mostly b: Suntory BOSS Coffee Iced Latte. You’re creative and quite laid-back, and you like to take your time over important matters like your coffee. Most likely to be found enjoying your Iced Latte can of coffee making others feel good, watching your favourite Netflix show and catching up with friends.

Mostly c: You’re the ultimate BOSS! For you, good coffee is good coffee, and you’ll enjoy Suntory BOSS flash-brew coffee anywhere, at any time. You know how to work hard, and how to relax and have a good time, and while planning your to-do list for the day, you’ll pick your Suntory BOSS Coffee accordingly.

ends

© Scoop Media

